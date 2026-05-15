Aurora Mobile’s AI-Native Solution Drives 24/7 Real Estate Conversions for Japan’s Axios Management

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, announced that its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has empowered Axios Management Inc., a Tokyo-based real estate investment management firm. By leveraging Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab LiveDesk, an all-in-one intelligent customer service platform integrating global omni-channel access, Axios now provides seamless, round-the-clock consultation to overseas investors, overcoming time zone barriers to serve its growing international client base.

Meeting the Needs of Global Real Estate Investors

Axios Management specializes in real estate investment and property management services in Tokyo for overseas owners. As global interest in Japanese real estate rises, the company faced a surge in inquiries regarding investment procedures, taxation, and management details. With prospects spread across multiple time zones, maintaining timely, professional responses placed immense pressure on internal teams, risking delays for high-value leads and increasing repetitive workloads.

Deploying an AI-Native & Human Collaboration Solution

To address these challenges, Axios Management implemented a comprehensive AI-native engagement solution. This system integrates WhatsApp and Web channels with EngageLab LiveDesk, the all-in-one intelligent customer service platform, powered by an AI concierge from GPTBots.ai. Supported by Aurora Mobile Japan K.K., the solution creates an always-available digital touchpoint for global clients.

Key capabilities of the deployment include:

Global Omni-channel Access: Prospects initiate inquiries seamlessly via the Axios website or WhatsApp, all managed through the unified EngageLab LiveDesk interface .

Prospects initiate inquiries seamlessly via the Axios website or WhatsApp, . AI-Powered Lead Qualification: The GPTBots.ai agent, acting as the intelligent core, engages prospects 24/7 to collect data and identify high-intent, high-value leads.

The GPTBots.ai agent, acting as the intelligent core, engages prospects 24/7 to collect data and identify high-intent, high-value leads. Seamless AI & Human Collaboration: Qualified leads are instantly transferred via EngageLab LiveDesk to human sales reps. This ensures a smooth handoff where agents have full context, ensuring no potential deal is missed.



Driving Immediate ROI and Maximizing Conversion Rates

The system has delivered exceptional impact since launch. By utilizing GPTBots.ai to qualify prospects and EngageLab LiveDesk to streamline routing and human intervention, Axios Management achieved a zero-drop rate for high-value leads while significantly boosting conversion rates with limited manpower.

Within the first week, the system converted high-quality leads into three premium property management deals in Tokyo’s Minato and Chiyoda wards. The management fee revenue from these initial deals has already delivered a 37.5% Return on Investment (ROI).

“Seeing the steady increase in website inquiries, we are confident this solution will continue to drive new deals for us,” said Tsuyoshi Hikichi, Representative Director of Axios Management Inc.

Enabling Practical Enterprise AI Adoption

This deployment demonstrates how AI-native platforms support service-driven businesses requiring high responsiveness and scalable lead conversion. For firms serving international clients, the combination of always-on AI and the robust EngageLab LiveDesk platform is critical for turning digital engagement into tangible revenue.

“This deployment showcases how our local team helps enterprises turn AI potential into production-ready value,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. “By integrating our AI agents with EngageLab LiveDesk, we provide the agility to deploy an all-in-one intelligent customer service solution that directly enhances customer experience and operational scalability, turning digital interaction into business growth.”

About GPTBots.ai (an Aurora Mobile Company)

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com