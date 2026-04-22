Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank

101 North Blakely Street, Dunmore, PA 18512

DUNMORE, Pa., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announced its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $7.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.  The $1.5 million, or 25%, increase in net income resulted primarily from a $2.4 million increase in net interest income coupled with a $0.2 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in non-interest expense and a $0.6 million increase in the provision for credit losses on the growth of loans and unfunded commitments.

"We are pleased to report strong first quarter results for 2026,” said Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Fidelity Bank reached quarter-end assets of $2.9 billion, delivering a 25% year-over-year increase in net income to $7.5 million and a 24% increase in diluted earnings per share. These results reflect solid asset growth, consistent operational execution, and continued strength across our core businesses. I am grateful to our bankers whose expertise, collaboration, and commitment continue to drive our performance and support our shared success as we carry this momentum forward.”

Consolidated First Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 14% increase over the $17.0 million earned for the first quarter of 2025.  The $2.4 million increase in net interest income resulted from the increase of $2.2 million in interest income primarily due to a $160.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 4 basis point increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (non-GAAP measurement) yields. The loan portfolio had the most significant impact, producing a $2.0 million increase in FTE interest income from $132.8 million in higher quarterly average balances and an increase of 5 basis points in FTE loan yields. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $0.6 million in interest earned from interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions from $77.3 million in higher average balances. The increase in interest income was coupled with a $0.2 million decrease in interest expense due to a 22 basis points decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which more than offset the increase from $138.0 million in higher average balances compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The FTE yield on interest-earning assets was 4.77% for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 4 basis points from 4.73% for the first quarter of 2025. The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.27% for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 22 basis points from the 2.49% for the first quarter of 2025.  The cost of funds decreased 16 basis points from 1.93% to 1.77% for the first quarters of 2025 and 2026, respectively. The Company’s FTE net interest spread was 2.50% for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 26 basis points from 2.24% recorded for the first quarter of 2025.  FTE net interest margin increased to 3.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 2.89% for the same period of 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $875 thousand and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $90 thousand, compared to a $455 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $85 thousand net benefit in the provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period was due to significantly higher loan growth. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to the prior period was due to the originated growth in the portfolio, specifically in commercial construction commitments.

Total non-interest income increased $0.2 million, or 4%, to $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributed to increases of $0.4 million in fees from commercial loans with interest rate hedges and $0.3 million in wealth management revenue with the largest contributor being personal trust fees. These increases were partially offset by a $0.6 million lower gain on sold loans due to a $0.5 million gain on the sale of a commercial loan during the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company saw an increase of $0.2 million in commercial loan late fees due to two substandard loans that were paid off in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-interest expenses increased $0.6 million, or 4%, for the first quarter of 2026 to $15.2 million from $14.6 million for the same quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expenses was attributed to the increases in salaries and benefits expense of $0.4 million primarily due to an increase in the number of bankers and incentive-based compensation throughout the quarter.

The provision for income taxes decreased $0.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $0.5 million discount recognized in the provision from utilizing/applying purchased renewable energy tax credits in the first quarter of 2026.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company’s total assets had a balance of $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $111.2 million from December 31, 2025. The increase resulted from $111.9 million of growth in the loans and leases portfolio as of March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.9 million and premises and equipment increased $3.8 million over the same period. Asset growth was offset by a decrease of $11.6 million in the investment portfolio primarily due to the sale of $5.8 million in available-for-sale securities and $5.1 million in paydowns.

During the same time period, total liabilities increased $105.4 million, or 4%. Deposit growth of $109.1 million was utilized to fund loan growth and increase interest-bearing cash balances. For interest-bearing deposit accounts, the Company experienced increases of $63.5 million in money market deposits, $19.6 million in interest-bearing checking accounts, and $10.6 million in savings and clubs; these increases were partially offset by a $6.7 million decrease in time deposits. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $22.2 million in non-interest-bearing checking accounts. As of March 31, 2026, the ratio of insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 73%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $5.8 million, or 2%, to $244.7 million at March 31, 2026 from $238.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was caused by $4.9 million higher retained earnings from net income of $7.5 million plus a $0.4 million, after tax, improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by $2.5 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $0.5 million was recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and restricted stock activity. At March 31, 2026, there were no credit losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 9.38% of total average assets as of March 31, 2026. Total risk-based capital was 14.45% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.33% of risk-weighted assets as of March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per share was $38.67 at March 31, 2026 compared to $37.88 at December 31, 2025.  Tangible common equity decreased to 7.91% of total assets at March 31, 2026 compared to 8.01% at December 31, 2025 due to a 4% increase in total tangible assets compared to a 3% increase in tangible common equity.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $2.4 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.28% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.02% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2025.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”).  Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 6,190 hours of volunteer time and over $1.5 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2025. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.  The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company’s operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Adjusted non-interest income used in the calculation of certain non-GAAP performance measures excludes gains and losses on securities sales in order to enhance comparability between reporting periods. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE"), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document.  This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets.  Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. FTE adjustments affect interest income and related ratios only and do not impact reported GAAP net income.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation:

  • local, regional and national economic conditions and changes thereto;
  • the short-term and long-term effects of inflation, and rising costs to the Company, its customers and on the economy;
  • the risks of changes and volatility of interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;
  • securities markets and monetary fluctuations and volatility;
  • disruption of credit and equity markets;
  • impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;
  • governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;
  • effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance and their application with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
  • the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;
  • the effects of economic conditions of any other pandemic, epidemic or other health-related crisis such as COVID-19 and responses thereto on current customers and the operations of the Company, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans;
  • the effects of bank failures, banking system instability, deposit fluctuations, loan and securities value changes;
  • technological changes;
  • the interruption or breach in security of our information systems, continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;
  • acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
  • the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;
  • acts of war, terrorism, or armed conflict; and
  • the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release.  The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through www.bankatfidelity.com.

      
FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
      
At Period End:March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$154,995  $148,060 
Investment securities 512,308   523,946 
Restricted investments in bank stock 4,482   4,373 
Loans and leases 2,023,671   1,911,724 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,942)  (20,168)
Premises and equipment, net 52,738   48,950 
Life insurance cash surrender value 59,792   59,396 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,181   20,242 
Other assets 52,040   51,535 
        
Total assets$2,859,265  $2,748,058 
        
Liabilities       
Non-interest-bearing deposits$574,808  $552,581 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,001,686   1,914,772 
Total deposits 2,576,494   2,467,353 
Short-term borrowings 10   20 
Secured borrowings 4,825   5,995 
Other liabilities 33,284   35,830 
Total liabilities 2,614,613   2,509,198 
        
Shareholders' equity 244,652   238,860 
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,859,265  $2,748,058 


Average Year-To-Date Balances:March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$175,362  $133,171 
Investment securities 523,776   544,390 
Restricted investments in bank stock 4,427   4,189 
Loans and leases 1,945,837   1,866,637 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,289)  (20,315)
Premises and equipment, net 50,358   40,457 
Life insurance cash surrender value 59,656   58,786 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,203   20,358 
Other assets 50,183   42,032 
        
Total assets$2,809,513  $2,689,705 
        
Liabilities       
Non-interest-bearing deposits$558,264  $543,794 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,964,972   1,884,507 
Total deposits 2,523,236   2,428,301 
Short-term borrowings 16   17 
Secured borrowings 5,557   6,127 
Other liabilities 36,931   36,296 
Total liabilities 2,565,740   2,470,741 
        
Shareholders' equity 243,773   218,964 
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,809,513  $2,689,705 
        


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands)
   
 Three Months Ended 
 Mar. 31, 2026
 Mar. 31, 2025
Interest income       
Loans and leases$26,618  $24,596 
Securities and other 3,842   3,712 
        
Total interest income 30,460   28,308 
        
Interest expense       
Deposits (10,981)  (11,187)
Borrowings (73)  (88)
        
Total interest expense (11,054)  (11,275)
        
Net interest income 19,406   17,033 
        
Provision for credit losses on loans (875)  (455)
Net (provision) benefit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (90)  85 
Non-interest income 5,189   4,973 
Non-interest expense (15,191)  (14,554)
        
Income before income taxes 8,439   7,082 
        
Provision for income taxes (979)  (1,091)
Net income$7,460  $5,991 


 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, 2026
 Dec. 31, 2025
 Sep. 30, 2025
 Jun. 30, 2025
 Mar. 31, 2025
Interest income                   
Loans and leases$26,618  $27,269  $26,660  $25,328  $24,596 
Securities and other 3,842   3,815   4,022   4,437   3,712 
                    
Total interest income 30,460   31,084   30,682   29,765   28,308 
                    
Interest expense                   
Deposits (10,981)  (11,717)  (12,158)  (11,738)  (11,187)
Borrowings (73)  (87)  (95)  (98)  (88)
                    
Total interest expense (11,054)  (11,804)  (12,253)  (11,836)  (11,275)
                    
Net interest income 19,406   19,280   18,429   17,929   17,033 
                    
Provision for credit losses on loans (875)  (100)  (200)  (300)  (455)
Net (provision) benefit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (90)  (170)  (110)  (20)  85 
Non-interest income 5,189   5,122   5,105   5,359   4,973 
Non-interest expense (15,191)  (14,921)  (14,632)  (14,710)  (14,554)
                    
Income before income taxes 8,439   9,211   8,592   8,258   7,082 
                    
Provision for income taxes (979)  (1,271)  (1,246)  (1,337)  (1,091)
Net income$7,460  $7,940  $7,346  $6,921  $5,991 
                    


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
               
At Period End:Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
Assets                   
Cash and cash equivalents$154,995  $148,060  $142,161  $165,495  $211,195 
Investment securities 512,308   523,946   529,263   545,821   540,960 
Restricted investments in bank stock 4,482   4,373   4,301   4,240   4,021 
Loans and leases 2,023,671   1,911,724   1,914,893   1,837,477   1,817,509 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,942)  (20,168)  (20,218)  (19,976)  (20,017)
Premises and equipment, net 52,738   48,950   45,422   40,097   34,995 
Life insurance cash surrender value 59,792   59,396   58,995   58,849   58,458 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,181   20,242   20,303   20,364   20,431 
Other assets 52,040   51,535   41,630   46,208   43,758 
                    
Total assets$2,859,265  $2,748,058  $2,736,750  $2,698,575  $2,711,310 
                    
Liabilities                   
Non-interest-bearing deposits$574,808  $552,581  $539,118  $558,074  $555,684 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,001,686   1,914,772   1,927,795   1,877,254   1,901,775 
Total deposits 2,576,494   2,467,353   2,466,913   2,435,328   2,457,459 
Short-term borrowings 10   20   20   10   10 
Secured borrowings 4,825   5,995   6,059   6,134   6,190 
Other liabilities 33,284   35,830   34,511   39,191   35,977 
Total liabilities 2,614,613   2,509,198   2,507,503   2,480,663   2,499,636 
                    
Shareholders' equity 244,652   238,860   229,247   217,912   211,674 
                    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,859,265  $2,748,058  $2,736,750  $2,698,575  $2,711,310 


Average Quarterly Balances:Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
Assets                   
Cash and cash equivalents$175,362  $150,706  $122,808  $161,316  $97,384 
Investment securities 523,776   529,518   544,476   546,149   557,726 
Restricted investments in bank stock 4,427   4,345   4,277   4,158   3,973 
Loans and leases 1,945,837   1,927,366   1,892,439   1,832,162   1,813,040 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,289)  (20,478)  (20,400)  (20,357)  (20,019)
Premises and equipment, net 50,358   47,400   42,602   35,954   35,722 
Life insurance cash surrender value 59,656   59,255   58,875   58,697   58,307 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,203   20,263   20,325   20,386   20,459 
Other assets 50,183   39,527   42,724   42,729   43,177 
                    
Total assets$2,809,513  $2,757,902  $2,708,126  $2,681,194  $2,609,769 
                    
Liabilities                   
Non-interest-bearing deposits$558,264  $549,911  $544,511  $547,278  $533,286 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,964,972   1,930,040   1,901,166   1,878,548   1,826,957 
Total deposits 2,523,236   2,479,951   2,445,677   2,425,826   2,360,243 
Short-term borrowings 16   20   16   10   22 
Secured borrowings 5,557   6,028   6,093   6,162   6,226 
Other liabilities 36,931   37,754   36,415   36,050   34,937 
Total liabilities 2,565,740   2,523,753   2,488,201   2,468,048   2,401,428 
                    
Shareholders' equity 243,773   234,149   219,925   213,146   208,341 
                    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,809,513  $2,757,902  $2,708,126  $2,681,194  $2,609,769 
                    


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data
   
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
Selected returns and financial ratios                   
Basic earnings per share$1.29  $1.38  $1.27  $1.20  $1.04 
Diluted earnings per share$1.28  $1.37  $1.27  $1.20  $1.03 
Dividends per share$0.43  $0.43  $0.40  $0.40  $0.40 
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.77%  4.83%  4.83%  4.77%  4.73%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.27%  2.42%  2.55%  2.52%  2.49%
Cost of funds 1.77%  1.88%  1.98%  1.95%  1.93%
Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.50%  2.41%  2.28%  2.25%  2.24%
Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.08%  3.04%  2.95%  2.92%  2.89%
Return on average assets 1.08%  1.14%  1.08%  1.04%  0.93%
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.36%  1.36%  1.30%  1.28%  1.16%
Return on average equity 12.41%  13.45%  13.25%  13.02%  11.66%
Return on average tangible equity* 13.53%  14.73%  14.60%  14.40%  12.93%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 58.53%  58.35%  60.17%  61.17%  61.67%
Expense ratio 1.36%  1.36%  1.39%  1.40%  1.37%


Other financial dataAt period end:
(dollars in thousands except per share data)Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
Assets under management$1,096,776  $1,058,881  $1,037,414  $1,030,268  $955,647 
Book value per share$42.14  $41.39  $39.75  $37.78  $36.70 
Tangible book value per share*$38.67  $37.88  $36.23  $34.25  $33.16 
Equity to assets 8.56%  8.69%  8.38%  8.08%  7.81%
Tangible common equity ratio* 7.91%  8.01%  7.69%  7.38%  7.11%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to:                   
Total loans 1.04%  1.06%  1.06%  1.09%  1.10%
Non-accrual loans 8.65x   10.66x   7.78x   6.50x   3.36x 
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.12%  0.10%  0.14%  0.17%  0.33%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.09%  0.08%  0.11%  0.13%  0.23%
Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.02%  0.03%  0.03%  0.05%  0.02%
                    
Capital Adequacy Ratios                   
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.45%  14.78%  14.52%  14.72%  14.74%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.33%  13.65%  13.39%  13.57%  13.57%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.33%  13.65%  13.39%  13.57%  13.57%
Leverage ratio 9.38%  9.34%  9.27%  9.16%  9.22%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
   
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAPThree Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)                   
Interest income (GAAP)$30,460  $31,084  $30,682  $29,765  $28,308 
Adjustment to FTE 784   800   785   760   771 
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) 31,244   31,884   31,467   30,525   29,079 
Interest expense (GAAP) 11,054   11,804   12,253   11,836   11,275 
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)$20,190  $20,080  $19,214  $18,689  $17,804 
                    
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)                   
Non-interest expenses (GAAP)$15,191  $14,921  $14,632  $14,710  $14,554 
                    
Net interest income (GAAP) 19,406   19,280   18,429   17,929   17,033 
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 784   800   785   760   771 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,189   5,122   5,105   5,359   4,973 
Loss (Gain) on sales of securities 577   371   (3)  -   822 
Net interest income (FTE) plus adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)$25,956  $25,573  $24,316  $24,048  $23,599 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 58.53%  58.35%  60.17%  61.17%  61.67%
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest income.                   
                    
Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                   
Total assets (GAAP)$2,859,265  $2,748,058  $2,736,750  $2,698,575  $2,711,310 
Less: Intangible assets (20,181)  (20,242)  (20,303)  (20,364)  (20,431)
Tangible assets 2,839,084   2,727,816   2,716,447   2,678,211   2,690,879 
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) 244,652   238,860   229,247   217,912   211,674 
Less: Intangible assets (20,181)  (20,242)  (20,303)  (20,364)  (20,431)
Tangible common equity 224,471   218,618   208,944   197,548   191,243 
                    
Common shares outstanding, end of period 5,805,180   5,771,110   5,767,288   5,767,490   5,767,500 
Tangible Common Book Value per Share$38.67  $37.88  $36.23  $34.25  $33.16 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.91%  8.01%  7.69%  7.38%  7.11%
                    
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets                   
Income before taxes (GAAP)$8,439  $9,211  $8,592  $8,258  $7,082 
Plus: Provision for credit losses 965   270   310   320   370 
Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 9,404   9,481   8,902   8,578   7,452 
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)$38,139  $37,615  $35,316  $34,404  $30,220 
                    
Average assets$2,809,513  $2,757,902  $2,708,126  $2,681,194  $2,609,769 
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.36%  1.36%  1.30%  1.28%  1.16%
                    


Contacts: 
  
Daniel J. SantanielloSalvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive OfficerTreasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035570-504-8000
  

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