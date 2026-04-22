The Invoicing “Time Tax”: Why 5 Hours of Manual Work is Now the Leading Predictor of Small Business Cash-Flow Risk

San Francisco, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FreshBooks released The State of Financial Flow in 2026 , which explores payment friction for service-based small business owners. The report finds that owners who spend 5+ hours a month on manual invoicing are nearly 3× more likely to face cash-flow problems, revealing a growing "time tax" on a workforce that represents 43.5% of U.S. GDP ( U.S. Chamber of Commerce ). Ease of use and faster payments are central to how FreshBooks partners with small business owners, and this report shows that those same priorities are increasingly shaping how small businesses plan for growth.

"The workflow from invoice to cash used to be about efficiency. What this data shows is that it's now about survival and stability," said Shirley Hsu, General Manager of Payments at FreshBooks. "Every day a small business waits for funds to clear is a day they're running on personal savings. FreshBooks is giving small business owners faster, more predictable access to the money they've already earned.”

Key findings include:

Inefficiency has a measurable impact: Businesses spending 5+ hours per month on invoicing are nearly 3× more likely to face cash-flow problems.

Businesses spending 5+ hours per month on invoicing are nearly 3× more likely to face cash-flow problems. Growth reshapes financial strategy: Among the 40% planning to grow, 85% say expansion plans strongly influence their accounting and payment needs.

Among the 40% planning to grow, 85% say expansion plans strongly influence their accounting and payment needs. Speed drives financial confidence: 62% of cash-flow-strained businesses say next-day access to funds is critical.

62% of cash-flow-strained businesses say next-day access to funds is critical. Flexibility expectations are rising: 32% want to offer more payment methods to meet evolving client preferences.

32% want to offer more payment methods to meet evolving client preferences. Simplicity dominates platform choice: 80% rank ease of use among their top financial software priorities.

80% rank ease of use among their top financial software priorities. Friction remains widespread: 54% of small businesses experience at least one invoicing or payment challenge.

Shirley Hsu , General Manager of Payments, and Catalina Lopez , SVP of Revenue & Customer Marketing, will be in San Francisco the week of April 28 in conjunction with Stripe Sessions and are available for media interviews. Please contact Sajni Lightfoot.

For the latest FreshBooks news, visit our Press Center .

About the research

The State of Financial Flow in 2026 is based on a U.S. nationwide online survey of 260 service-based professionals—including freelancers and small business owners with up to 10 employees.

