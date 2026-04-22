Jetstar Selects Viasat to Power In-flight Connectivity Across Its Long-Range International Routes

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, have announced that Jetstar Airways, Australia’s leading low cost airline, has selected Viasat AMARA, Viasat’s next-generation in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution to equip its upgraded Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

Viasat’s industry-leading system will be installed across 11 Jetstar aircraft, delivering a fast, reliable in-flight internet experience that supports streaming, messaging and browsing in-flight. The solution was selected as part of Jetstar’s cabin modernization program to support long-haul and ultra-long-haul missions, where consistent, high-quality connectivity is increasingly critical to the passenger experience.

Installation for Viasat’s new customer has already begun, with the initial aircraft entering service earlier this month. Full fleet installations will continue through to mid 2027 bringing high-performance, multi-orbit-ready connectivity to passengers across Jetstar’s expanding international network.

Don Buchman, President of Viasat Aviation, said: “Jetstar is making a deliberate investment in the future of the onboard experience, particularly for longer-range flying. Viasat AMARA was designed for exactly this challenge -- delivering a consistent, high-quality connection today, while giving airlines a clear path to scale capacity, resilience, and performance over time through a truly multi-orbit network architecture. By combining Jetstar’s modernized cabins with Viasat’s expanding global satellite network, we’re enabling an in-flight connectivity platform that can grow with passenger expectations and adapt as new capacity and technologies are introduced.”

Enabled today by Viasat’s high-capacity Ka-band satellite network, Jetstar Business Class passengers will receive access to in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi when flying on the refreshed 787 aircraft, with a range of paid options available for Economy passengers. Importantly, Viasat AMARA is designed to evolve through software-driven network enhancements, enabling Jetstar to seamlessly benefit from additional capacity and new satellite networks as they come online, without adding operational complexity.

Jetstar Advances Wi-Fi Strategy with a Smart Multi-Orbit Connectivity Platform

With 94% of travelers preferring to use their own devices in-flight*, Viasat AMARA will play a central role in Jetstar’s cabin strategy, supporting the airline’s move away from traditional seatback screens in favor of a personal-device-centric experience.

Viasat AMARA is a multi-network, multi-orbit connectivity platform that intelligently blends satellite resources to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across aircraft types, routes, and flight conditions. By dynamically steering traffic across the best available network paths, the platform is designed to maintain reliability and performance even as demand shifts across regions, flight profiles, and phases of flight.

This partnership is underpinned by Viasat’s expanding global network roadmap, including the continued deployment of ViaSat-3 capacity, which is expected to add significant new bandwidth across the Asia-Pacific region, and the planned integration of Ka-band LEO capacity from Telesat Lightspeed. Together, these investments support a resilient, scalable, and future-ready multi-orbit architecture designed specifically to meet the growing demands of commercial aviation.

Viasat AMARA is part of the aviation portfolio within the company’s Communications Services segment.

*Viasat Passenger Experience Survey 2024

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Scott Goryl, External Communications, Corporate & Aviation, Scott.Goryl@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

About the Jetstar Group

Since taking off in 2004, the Jetstar Group has carried more than 400 million passengers across its extensive domestic and international network. The Group includes Jetstar Airways in Australia and New Zealand (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Qantas Group) and Jetstar Japan in Japan. Together, the Jetstar Group operates a modern fleet of more than 120 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, flying to over 50 destinations across more than 130 routes. Jetstar is committed to offering great value low fares, helping customers takeoff more for less. Recognised globally for safety and service, Jetstar continues to be ranked among the world’s best low-cost carriers.

Contact Jetstar:

Jetstar Media, jetstarmedia@jetstar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the features, benefits and performance of the Viasat AMARA solution; the timing and scope of the introduction and deployment of Viasat’s in-flight connectivity services on Jetstar aircraft; the additional ViaSat-3 capacity expected to come online; and the planned integration of Ka-band LEO capacity from Telesat Lightspeed. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.