American Oncology Network to Participate in 11 Sessions at 2026 Community Oncology Alliance Annual Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced it will participate in 11 speaking sessions at the 2026 Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Annual Conference. The event, themed Innovation in Practice, will take place April 28-29 in Orlando, Florida.





“At AON, we are committed to advancing community oncology through innovation that supports local practices and improves patient outcomes,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer, medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, and officer-at-large on COA’s Executive Committee. “The conference provides an important platform to share forward-thinking strategies, from new care delivery models to emerging therapies, that are transforming how care is delivered in community settings. I look forward to hearing AON thought leaders share insights with fellow community oncology colleagues.”

AON leaders will speak on a range of topics, including innovative therapies such as CAR T, the importance of high-quality data for smarter payer contracting, patient advocacy, clinical trials, radiopharmaceuticals, and careers in community oncology. Featured speakers include:

“AON and COA share a mission to protect and promote independent oncology, while embracing the innovation required to meet the evolving needs of patients,” said Alti Rahman, AON chief strategy and innovation officer and COA board member. “By bringing together leaders from across the country, this conference fosters collaboration and accelerates the adoption of data-driven insights, advanced technologies and new care models that are redefining what is possible in community oncology.”

AON provides comprehensive support services to independent oncology practices, including in-house pharmacy, lab services, revenue-diversifying programs and back-office operations. By partnering with AON, physicians can focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in their communities without relying on hospital systems or third-party providers.

AON will also exhibit at booth 207 during the conference.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

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