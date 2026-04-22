Netcapital Expands Strategy to Build Full-Service Capital Markets Infrastructure for Growth Companies

Boston, MA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (“Netcapital” or the “Company”), a publicly traded fintech company that gives companies access to capital markets infrastructure without institutional scale fees, today announced its strategic focus on enhancing the Netcapital platform into a more full-service capital formation solution for emerging growth companies.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Todd Violette, Netcapital plans to build on its existing SEC-registered funding portal and FINRA member broker-dealer capabilities by expanding the services and tools that support issuers throughout the capital raising process. The goal is to provide issuers with a more integrated experience that combines regulatory-compliant technology, marketing support, investor analytics, and advisory services into a single, turnkey engagement.

“Netcapital has already built a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship, and private capital formation,” said Todd Violette, Chief Executive Officer of Netcapital. “Our focus now is to deepen that platform so that growth-stage companies can work with a single partner that understands capital markets, provides the necessary infrastructure, and supports them through the full capital raising process.”

Rather than operating solely as a listing marketplace, Netcapital plans to emphasize a model in which issuers maintain ownership of their brand and investor relationships while leveraging Netcapital’s SEC-registered funding portal, FINRA member broker-dealer, and technology stack to power their offerings. The Company expects to enhance its support for issuers through managed marketing campaigns, offering page content and creative support, investor webinars, and improved investor data and analytics tools.

“Entrepreneurs want more than a platform to host an offering,” Violette added. “They want a partner that can help them tell their story, reach the right investors, and understand what is working in real time. By combining our regulated capital formation infrastructure with a broader set of services, we believe we can help issuers raise capital more effectively while building stronger, long-term investor relationships.”

Netcapital believes this strategic focus can support long-term shareholder value by broadening its issuer pipeline, increasing platform engagement, and creating additional revenue opportunities associated with higher-value service offerings. The Company expects to provide further updates on specific product and service enhancements as they are developed and launched.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) is a publicly traded fintech company offering a comprehensive, turnkey platform for companies seeking to raise capital and build toward their full potential. Netcapital gives business owners the infrastructure, knowledge, and investor network to build a company by combining an SEC-registered funding portal, a FINRA member broker-dealer, and a full-service technology and advisory group into a single integrated engagement. Where most capital markets programs are built for companies that are already large, Netcapital is built for companies that are getting there. The question the Company asks every client is simple: What does your company look like in five years if capital is not a constraint? The platform exists to help make that answer real. Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. and Netcapital Securities Inc. are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and are members of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to its operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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