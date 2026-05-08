Netcapital Inc. Announces Strategic Shift

Company Plans to Leverage Proprietary Dataset to Build Scalable AI-Powered Revenue Model

BOSTON, MA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) ("Netcapital" or the "Company"), a publicly traded fintech company, today announced a fundamental transformation of its business model designed to unlock scalability and drive increased revenue growth.

Under the leadership of recently appointed CEO Todd Violette, Netcapital plans to evolve from a transaction-based capital formation marketplace into a comprehensive, data-driven capital markets infrastructure platform. We expect this transformation to leverage the Company's most valuable asset: a proprietary dataset built from private capital campaigns representing millions of dollars in fundraising activity.

"We are fundamentally changing how Netcapital creates value," said Todd Violette, CEO of Netcapital. "For years, we facilitated individual client company capital raises. Now, we're building infrastructure based on those raises to further leverage that knowledge into scalable, recurring revenue. Our proprietary data, derived from real fundraising outcomes on our platform, provides insights that cannot be scraped from the internet. To leverage this data, we plan to build or acquire technology to help companies grow smarter."

From Transactions to Transformation: Building Scalable Revenue Streams

AI-Powered Growth Tools: The Company's board has approved plans to develop or acquire tools that would enable its client companies raising capital to leverage AI-driven insights extrapolated from successful historical campaigns. We expect these tools to identify the relevant specific operational patterns, investor engagement strategies, and growth metrics that correlate with fundraising success and post-raise performance.

The Proprietary Data Advantage

Netcapital's planned tools would be powered by "inside the transaction" data: conversion metrics, investor behavior patterns, successful messaging frameworks, optimal pricing strategies, and post-funding growth trajectories. The dataset is generated through direct platform activity and represents real outcomes in private capital formation.

Development Roadmap and Execution

The Company is currently in the planning and early development phase of this transformation. Key initiatives are expected to include:

Engineering AI components to identify success patterns across historical campaign data

Restructuring operational infrastructure to support data-centric product development

Exploring strategic acquisitions that align with our data-infrastructure vision

Building a team capable of executing on both regulated capital markets operations and technology product development





"This transformation will take time, and we are being deliberate in our approach," Violette added. "Realistically, we expect to secure and integrate system components during the second half of calendar 2026 and plan to keep our shareholders apprised of our progress. We intend to build the foundation for sustainable, scalable growth. Our goal is to position Netcapital not just as a place where companies raise money, but as a platform that helps make them successful after they raise it, and to build a business model that captures that value over time."

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) expects to transform into a data-driven AI infrastructure company for private capital markets. Built on capital campaigns conducted through its funding portal and subsidiaries, the Company plans to leverage proprietary market data to develop or acquire solutions to improve fundraising success rates and performance. Netcapital is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, or performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to its operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com