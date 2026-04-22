American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Advances Intellectual Property Strategy and Expands Texatron™ Patent Portfolio

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), an advanced energy platform company focused on fusion energy technologies, reports continued progress in the development and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio supporting its Texatron™ fusion platform, including ongoing engagement with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and preparation for a significant increase in patent filings.

The Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Micheal Smith is currently responding to communications from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to its existing patent applications and continues to advance a portfolio that includes approximately 280 patent filings in progress covering key aspects of its reactor design, supporting systems, and enabling technologies.

In parallel, American Fusion is preparing to expand its intellectual property portfolio through a targeted pipeline of additional patent applications, with a development objective of approximately 300 additional filings. These forthcoming applications build upon the Company’s existing portfolio and reflect continued innovation in its Texatron™ fusion platform, with core system design and development led by Chief Technology Officer, Dr. John Brandenburg, including advancements in reactor architecture, plasma behavior, energy conversion, and system-level integration.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, added, “We are continuing to expand and formalize the intellectual property around the platform as development progresses. The scope of what we are working on continues to grow, and it is important that we capture and protect those advancements in a structured and disciplined way.”

The Company’s intellectual property strategy is focused on building a defensible and scalable portfolio aligned with long-term commercialization objectives, including applications in high-demand power environments such as industrial systems, grid-constrained infrastructure, and data center applications.

This approach reflects the Company’s broader positioning within emerging energy markets, where increasing power demand, particularly from data infrastructure and advanced computing applications, is driving the need for scalable, high-density energy solutions.

Management believes that continued development and protection of core technologies will be an important component of positioning the Company for future partnerships, licensing opportunities, and broader market engagement.

The Company is actively preparing to file its Form 10-Q for Q1 2026 with the SEC, which should reflect the value of the intellectual property contributed through the merger into AMFN completed on February 27, 2026. Management believes this filing will provide a more accurate representation of the Company’s intrinsic value than the 2025 annual report, which predated the merger, and, while still conservative relative to projected discounted cash flow estimates, will more closely align with valuation under ASC 805 purchase price accounting.

The Company has also engaged an advisory firm to assist in advancing a dual listing of its common stock on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This engagement is intended to support the Company’s broader capital markets strategy, including expanding access to international investors and aligning with European stakeholders across the energy and advanced technology sectors. There can be no assurance that any such listing will be completed, and the Company will provide updates as appropriate.

Legal Update

In related matters, the Company continues to oppose the plaintiff’s claims in the Delaware Court of Chancery and has filed its motion to dismiss, which is currently pending before the Court. As previously disclosed, the Court has already denied the plaintiff’s motions for injunctive relief and expedited proceedings, finding that the plaintiff failed to establish a colorable claim or a risk of irreparable harm.

Subsequent filings by the plaintiff have been procedural in nature, and the Company does not believe they alter the underlying posture of the case. The Company will continue to respond as appropriate and remains confident in its position as the matter proceeds through the Court’s established process.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), formerly Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, including the expected effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, including the timing and effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications