Lotus Tech to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference April 28th

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, and Michelle Ma, Head of Capital Market will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on April 28th, 2026. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: April 28th

TIME: 8:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Lotus Cup Racing Series: On November 30, 2025, the 2025 season of the inaugural Lotus Cup one-make racing series drew to a close at the Sepang International Circuit, with a total of 44 race-prepared Lotus Emira cars competing in the season finale. The Sepang International Circuit also hosted the season opener of the 2026 Lotus Cup one-make racing series, which officially commenced on April 3, 2026.

New Strategic Investment: On December 23, 2025, the Company entered into a share subscription agreement with ECARX, pursuant to which ECARX agreed to subscribe for and purchase from the Company a total of 16,788,321 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company for a purchase price of US$23 million. This strategic investment is designed to significantly broaden the collaborative framework between the two companies, deepening the existing relationship into a more integrated, strategic global partnership.

UN R171.01 Certification: On March 13, 2026, the Company announced that Eletre was certified under UN Regulation No. 171, 01 Series (UN R171.01) issued by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), making it the first and only China-built model certified under this regulation and equipped with HNP function as of the press date, and making the Company the second globally operating automaker to achieve this certification.

Milan Design Week: On April 1, 2026, the Company announced that Lotus will return to 2026 Milan Design Week with “IN PROGRESS”, an exhibition created in collaboration with Haus of Automotive, showcasing Lotus D.N.A. design principles and Theory 1 concept, deepening luxury and craft collaborations to elevate its brand vision and global design influence.



About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

greg@otcmarkets.com