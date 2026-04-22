Stran & Company Secures Two New Global 100 Law Firm Clients, Expanding its Presence within the Legal Sector

Quincy, MA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured two ALM Law.com Global 100 law firms as new clients. These wins build upon the Company’s existing portfolio of 11 Global 100 law firm customers, further strengthening Stran’s position as a trusted promotional products provider to leading law firms.

Stran’s growth in the legal sector reflects increasing demand for its scalable, enterprise-grade solutions designed to support complex, multi-office organizations. The Company’s integrated platform, including custom projects, enterprise e-commerce storefronts, and global warehousing and fulfillment, enables clients to streamline operations, reduce vendor fragmentation, and execute brand initiatives with greater speed and consistency. The Company further enhances its value proposition through differentiated capabilities such as loyalty and engagement programs and consolidated web-to-print platforms, which simplify brand management across distributed teams, drive measurable efficiencies, and support deeper client integration.

Importantly, Stran’s model is designed to capture a larger share of clients’ marketing/promotional spend and increase recurring revenue streams. Over time, clients typically scale adoption across additional offices, service lines, and geographies, further embedding Stran into their operations. This dynamic not only deepens client relationships but also supports more predictable, recurring revenue and long-term revenue growth within the legal vertical.

“We are proud to continue expanding our footprint among the Global 100 law firms,” said Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “These new contracts reflect the strength and scalability of our core offerings delivered through a single, integrated platform. As firms look to enhance brand consistency and execute complex initiatives across offices, demand for our offerings continues to grow, positioning us to deepen relationships, expand share of wallet, and drive recurring growth within the legal vertical.”

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to expand and retain its client base within the legal sector, including among Global 100 law firms; expectations regarding recurring revenue growth and increased market share; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s integrated platform, including its ability to streamline client operations, reduce vendor fragmentation, and support brand initiatives; the Company’s ability to deepen client relationships and expand adoption across additional offices, service lines, and geographies; and the Company’s expectations regarding demand for its products and services, its market opportunity, and the effectiveness of its growth strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, the Company’s dependence on a limited number of significant clients and the risk of client concentration; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; competitive pressures within the promotional products and marketing solutions industries; the risk that new client engagements may not generate the anticipated levels of revenue or may not result in long-term relationships; general economic conditions and their effect on clients’ marketing and promotional spending budgets; the Company’s ability to scale its platform and maintain service quality as it grows; risks related to the Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and fulfillment partners; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing and size of client orders; and the risks and uncertainties described under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

