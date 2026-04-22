Paragonix Announces Technology Upgrade to Industry Leading SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System

New TempLock™ temperature stabilization technology optimizes preservation temperatures, directly addressing the changing clinical practice of longer-distance procurements and providing transplant programs greater control and flexibility of donor heart preservation

WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies, organ offer and surgical recovery services, today announced a significant advancement to its flagship SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System with the introduction of TempLock™, a next-generation thermal control innovation designed to enhance temperature stability throughout transport.

Unveiled at ISHLT 2026, the upgraded SherpaPak System now features TempLock technology, engineered to maintain consistent temperatures within a controlled range of 4-8°C over extended durations1. This advancement builds upon the proven foundation of Paragonix’s proprietary temperature maintenance approach, further optimizing preservation conditions during the critical window between procurement and transplantation.

As donor heart ischemic times continue to increase across the U.S., the shift has necessitated greater temperature stability. TempLock temperature stabilization technology is designed to adapt to changing clinical practices and provide more control to transplant surgeons.

The SherpaPak System has been widely adopted for its ability to provide controlled hypothermic preservation that has consistently shown to provide improved outcomes compared to traditional ice storage2-4. A recent study published in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation investigating the use of the SherpaPak marked the first time a preservation device has demonstrated significant improvements in survival following heart transplantation4. With the integration of TempLock technology, Paragonix continues to refine its approach, maintaining a clinically relevant and stable temperature range that reflects real-world transport conditions.

“The evolution of the SherpaPak System is grounded in what matters most to transplant teams - reliability, consistency, and confidence in preservation conditions,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “Paragonix is focused on innovation and on adapting our products and services to meet changing clinical practice. TempLock represents our continued focus on delivering every possible advantage when it matters most.”

This latest innovation reflects Paragonix’s ongoing commitment to advancing organ preservation through a combination of engineering precision, clinical insight, and real-world performance data. Attendees of ISHLT 2026 are invited to learn more about the upgraded SherpaPak System and TempLock by visiting the Paragonix booth or exploring additional resources at www.paragonix.com

About Paragonix Technologies



Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

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Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Labbe

Marketing Communications Manager

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com

References

Data on file. Shudo, Y. et al. A Paradigm Shift in Heart Preservation: Improved Post-Transplant Outcomes in Recipients of Donor Hearts Preserved with the SherpaPak System. ASAIO 2023 D’Alessandro et al., Impact of Controlled Hypothermic Preservation on Outcomes Following Heart Transplantation. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2024 Silvestry et al., Improved 2-year heart transplant survival with moderate hypothermic donor heart preservation in the GUARDIAN heart registry. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2026

Indications for Use

The Paragonix SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System is intended to be used for the static hypothermic preservation of hearts during transportation and eventual transplantation into a recipient using cold storage solutions indicated for use with the heart. The intended organ storage time for the Paragonix SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System is up to 4 hours. Donor hearts exceeding clinically accepted static hypothermic preservation times should be evaluated by the transplant surgeon to determine transplantability in accordance with accepted clinical guidelines and in the best medical interest of the intended recipient.