TRAFFIX Receives FourKites' Premier Carrier Designation for Excellence in Real-Time Tracking and Supply Chain Reliability

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAFFIX, a North American third-party logistics provider, has been named a Premier Carrier by FourKites®, the leader in AI-driven supply chain transformation. The award recognizes carriers that meet defined performance standards for data quality, operational consistency, and shipment transparency within the FourKites network.

The FourKites Premier Carrier designation is awarded to a select group of carriers that consistently deliver high-quality tracking data and maintain strong on-time performance across shipments. TRAFFIX was selected based on performance metrics captured within the FourKites platform, including timeliness of location updates, accuracy of tracking milestones, and overall visibility coverage.

TRAFFIX has integrated FourKites visibility capabilities across its freight network to support real-time shipment tracking and improve communication between shippers, carriers, and end customers. This integration enables greater transparency throughout the shipment lifecycle, from pickup through final delivery, and supports more proactive management of delays and disruptions.

“Visibility is a core component of how we operate and how we support our customers,” said Daniel Snow, managing partner at TRAFFIX. “Our focus has been on ensuring that shipment data is accurate, timely, and actionable. This recognition reflects the consistency of our execution and the collaboration between our team and carrier partners.”

As supply chains continue to face increased complexity and tighter delivery expectations, access to reliable, real-time data has become a critical requirement for shippers. TRAFFIX’s approach centers on aligning its carrier network, operational processes, and technology integrations to deliver consistent visibility and performance across North America.

TRAFFIX continues to expand its use of visibility tools to enhance shipment monitoring, improve exception management, and support more informed decision-making for customers. By prioritizing data quality and operational discipline, TRAFFIX aims to provide a more predictable and transparent freight experience.

About TRAFFIX

TRAFFIX (www.traffix.com) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX's team of industry experts are backed by best -in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TRAFFIX employs 840+ experienced logistics professionals in offices across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

About FourKites

FourKites, the leader in AI-driven supply chain transformation for global enterprises and pioneer of real-time visibility, turns supply chain data into automated action. FourKites Intelligent Control Tower® breaks down enterprise silos by creating a real-time digital twin of orders, shipments, inventory and assets. This comprehensive view, combined with AI-powered digital workers, enables companies to prevent disruptions, automate routine tasks and optimize performance across their supply chain. FourKites processes over 3.2 million supply chain events daily — from purchase orders to final delivery — helping 1,600-plus global brands prevent disruptions, make faster decisions and move from reactive tracking to proactive supply chain orchestration. For more information, visit www.fourkites.com.

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Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

Michaela.d@leadcoverage.com