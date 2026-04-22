Wheeler County Launches Inaugural C-PACE Program and Selects Lone Star PACE as Administrator

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading facilitator of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in Texas, is proud to announce it has been selected as program administrator for Wheeler County’s newly established C-PACE program.

Wheeler County Commissioners Court approved the program and selected Lone Star PACE during its April 13 meeting. The program expands access to a proven financing mechanism that enables commercial property owners and developers to invest in energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy improvements.

Lone Star PACE President Lee McCormick said:

“We’re honored to serve Wheeler County by bringing C-PACE financing to the region. This program provides a powerful tool for commercial, industrial, and multifamily property owners to invest in high-performance buildings while strengthening project economics. By enabling private investment in energy and water efficiency upgrades, Wheeler County is positioning itself for smart, sustainable growth without relying on public funds.”

The Wheeler County C-PACE program will:

Enable property owners in Wheeler County to access flexible, long-term financing that can fill up to 35% of the capital stack and help projects pencil without new equity.

that can fill and help projects pencil without new equity. Support redevelopment and reinvestment in existing buildings while encouraging high-performance new construction .

in existing buildings while encouraging . Help attract private investment and jobs , advancing Wheeler County's economic development goals amid sustained regional growth.

, advancing Wheeler County's economic development goals amid sustained regional growth. Promote resource conservation and resiliency — from high-efficiency HVAC and controls to water-saving systems and solar — all without the use of taxpayer funds.

Wheeler County Judge Chalone Hefley said: “I am encouraged to have the C-PACE program established in Wheeler County and appreciate the support of the Commissioners and Shamrock EDC during this process. By expanding the economic development tools available to Wheeler County, the program creates new opportunities for property owners and developers to move forward. We are excited to see how this program supports continued growth and sustainable commercial investment across all cities in our beloved County.”

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a state-enabled program that allows commercial property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy-efficient, water conservation and renewable energy improvements. C-PACE can be used for new construction, retrofits, renovations, and recapitalizations, and is funded through private capital providers rather than taxpayer dollars.

The addition of Wheeler County expands Lone Star PACE’s administrative footprint to 29 cities and counties across Texas. Its work with local governments, property owners and capital providers has helped facilitate nearly $448 million in C-PACE assessments tied to projects worth a combined $2.5 billion statewide.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs across Texas. The firm works alongside local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, and industry stakeholders to facilitate C-PACE projects that drive economic development, promote sustainability, and enhance property performance. Lone Star PACE helps property owners incorporate energy and water-saving improvements that can increase asset value while improving cash flow through reduced utility costs. For more information or to discuss a potential project, visit the Lone Star PACE website.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aa7542c-653d-4f11-af95-9f2b755d55b4