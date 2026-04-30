Lone Star PACE Earns Industry Honors for C-PACE Administration on Dallas-Area Multifamily Project

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading administrator of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in Texas, received two prestigious industry awards recognizing its role in structuring and administering innovative financing solutions for commercial real estate.

The firm was honored by nonprofit advocacy group PACENation with a 2026 PACESetter Award for Innovative Deal of the Year ($5M–$50M) for the Jefferson Ownsby project. The project also took home a win in the Most Creative Financing category at the 2026 Best Real Estate Deals Awards hosted by the Dallas Business Journal.

Located in the Dallas-area suburb of Celina, Jefferson Ownsby is a multifamily development by JPI that leveraged C-PACE financing to fund energy- and water-efficient building systems. The transaction, financed by PACE Equity, combined senior construction debt with C-PACE capital to enhance the capital stack while advancing long-term sustainability goals.

Lee McCormick, President of Lone Star PACE, said: “These awards underscore the role C-PACE plays in helping projects pencil in today’s capital markets environment. At Jefferson Ownsby, we were able to work alongside a best-in-class team to deliver a financing structure that lowered the overall cost of capital while ensuring a meaningful investment in efficiency and long-term asset performance.”

C-PACE financing allows commercial property owners to fund energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy improvements through long-term, fixed-rate, and non-recourse terms that span 20–30 years.

Because C-PACE is secured by the property rather than the owner, the assessment transfers upon sale, making it a flexible and accretive component of the capital stack for new construction, redevelopment, and recapitalization projects.

Glenn Silva, Chief Operating Officer at Lone Star PACE, said: “C-PACE continues to gain traction because it solves real challenges for developers. It provides a cost-effective way to fund high-performance building systems while also improving project economics. The Jefferson Ownsby deal is a great example of how thoughtful structuring can unlock both financial and environmental benefits.”

Both awards recognize Lone Star PACE’s continued leadership in advancing the adoption of C-PACE financing across Texas and its ability to support complex, high-impact commercial real estate transactions.

Developers and property owners are encouraged to contact Lone Star PACE to learn how low-cost, long-term C-PACE financing can enhance their capital stack and improve project feasibility.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county C-PACE programs across Texas. The firm works with local governments, property owners, and capital providers to facilitate financing for energy and water efficiency improvements that enhance property value, reduce operating costs, and support economic development. For more information about C-PACE Texas and how it can support commercial real estate projects, contact Lone Star PACE today.

Media Contact

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director at Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com





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