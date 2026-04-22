Informa Health & Nutrition Celebrates Earth Day with Sustainable Partnerships Driving Climate Action

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Earth Day, Informa Health & Nutrition is proud to spotlight innovative partnerships and initiatives that champion sustainability, climate action, and community impact through leadership, involvement, partnership and advocacy. Through New Hope Network and SupplySide’s flagship events, Informa’s Health & Nutrition portfolio is fostering meaningful collaborations that address critical environmental challenges while empowering the health and nutrition industries to lead the way toward a more sustainable future.

Informa Health & Nutrition: Driving Industry-Wide Impact

Informa Health & Nutrition is committed to advancing sustainability, equity, and innovation across the health and nutrition industries. Key initiatives and collaborations include:

American Botanical Council (ABC): Supporting botanical integrity through annual donations to the Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program (BAPP), meeting spaces, exhibit opportunities, and discounted registrations for ABC members at our events.



New Hope Network: Pioneering Climate-Friendly Solutions

New Hope Network’s commitment to sustainability and climate action, is exemplified through partnerships with organizations like Climate Collaborative and r.Cup.

Climate Collaborative : A 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to activating rigorous climate action in the grocery and natural products industries. Together, we host Climate Day at Natural Products Expo West , a one-day event that inspires companies to achieve their climate goals through keynotes, interactive sessions, and a Community Resource Fair.

: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to activating rigorous climate action in the grocery and natural products industries. Together, we host , a one-day event that inspires companies to achieve their climate goals through keynotes, interactive sessions, and a Community Resource Fair. r.Cup Zero-Waste Initiative : At Natural Products Expo West 2026, 44 exhibitors in the Fresh Ideas Marketplace participated in a zero-waste sampling program, utilizing reusable cups to eliminate single-use plastics. This initiative resulted in: 29,600 single-use items eliminated. 168 pounds of waste diverted from landfills. 2,856 gallons of water conserved.



: At Natural Products Expo West 2026, 44 exhibitors in the Fresh Ideas Marketplace participated in a zero-waste sampling program, utilizing reusable cups to eliminate single-use plastics. This initiative resulted in:

Additionally, Expo West partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, collecting 163,547 pounds of leftover product to distribute across Orange County, reducing waste while making a significant community impact.

Beacon Discovery and Market Integrity: Empowering brands and buyers, Beacon Discovery is the anytime, anywhere discovery and engagement platform for natural products brands and retailers, providing actionable insights into trends, product velocity data (powered and in collaboration with SPINS™), and event floor heat mapping, enabling smarter decisions and deeper connections. Our ESG partner, HowGood, provides sustainability and carbon footprint data, making Beacon Discovery a reliable, transparent tool for brand information. Celebrating 30 years of leadership, Informa’s Health and Nutrition Standards Team conducts on-site booth reviews, ensuring brands meet event standards and broader regulatory requirements, reflecting the industry’s commitment to transparency and trust.



SupplySide: Advancing Sustainability

Through SupplySide events, Informa Health & Nutrition collaborates with diverse organizations to drive sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation.

Sonoran University of Health Sciences : Supporting free health clinics in Phoenix, providing scholarships, and empowering education through the SupplySide Fresh program.

: Supporting free health clinics in Phoenix, providing scholarships, and empowering education through the SupplySide Fresh program. Vitamin Angels: Donating $50,000 annually to Vitamin Angels, supporting the mission to improve global nutrition.

A Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Informa Health & Nutrition remains steadfast in its mission to lead the health and nutrition industries toward a sustainable and equitable future. By fostering partnerships that prioritize climate action, community impact, and innovation, we are proud to celebrate Earth Day 2026 as a reflection of our ongoing commitment to the planet and its people.

For more information about our sustainability initiatives and upcoming events, visit New Hope Network and SupplySide.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers, and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research, and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy, and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit newhope.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO’s: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Engage with www.supplysidenetwork.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contacts

New Hope Network Public Relations: pr@newhope.com

SupplySide Public Relations: SupplySidePR@informa.com