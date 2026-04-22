DataHub and Google Deepen Collaboration in Unifying Multi-Platform Context and Accelerating Trusted AI Deployments

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Google Cloud Next, DataHub , the leading context platform company, announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Google, open-sourced a new certified Google Cloud Knowledge Catalog (formerly Dataplex) connector with bidirectional sync of key metadata fields and announced native support for Iceberg Rest Catalog on Google Cloud BigLake. This will further support joint customers like Etsy and Trustpilot as they build their context layers, critical for AI success.

“DataHub’s Knowledge Catalog integration was the missing piece for us. We can finally see our ML pipelines, models and data assets across Google Cloud and beyond in one place, end-to-end,” said David Walker, Staff Data Engineer, Trustpilot.

“Many of our customers are leveraging more Google Cloud services and increasingly turning to Google’s Gemini models for AI. That momentum is what's driving our investment in deeper platform support, ensuring DataHub delivers the trusted context they need to build confidently,” said Swaroop Jagadish, co-founder and CEO of DataHub.

DataHub helps enterprises build confidently on Google Cloud and enables users to add business context, governance and lineage to their Google Cloud data so that teams can successfully deploy AI agents. In 2022, DataHub built a connector to BigQuery that enabled joint Google Cloud users to understand the complete lineage of their analytics pipelines. Last year, DataHub Cloud on Google Cloud adopted Google’s Gemini models for AI features. DataHub Cloud is hosted on Google Cloud and available through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

With today’s announcement, DataHub has expanded its Google Cloud Knowledge Catalog connector to support teams running ML workloads and multi-service architectures on Google Cloud Marketplace. DataHub’s connector now extends to Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Bigtable, Spanner, Pub/Sub and Dataproc Metastore, alongside BigQuery and Google Cloud Storage. The metadata that Knowledge Catalog holds about these services flows into DataHub, and the enrichment added in DataHub flows back into Knowledge Catalog. As Google continues to add new features to Knowledge Catalog, these will be supported in future releases of the DataHub connector.

DataHub also announced native support for Iceberg Rest Catalog on Google Cloud BigLake. Apache Iceberg has become the industry's dominant open table format, and the Iceberg IRC specification lets any engine discover and manage those tables through a single API. DataHub's support for IRC on Google BigLake means customers can easily build, govern and query Iceberg tables across multiple Google Cloud services and bring those assets into DataHub Cloud more seamlessly.

About DataHub

DataHub transforms enterprise data into trusted context, enabling intelligent decision making by humans and AI agents. The company was founded by the creators of the popular DataHub open source product that has more than 15,000 contributors and is used by thousands of organizations. The company’s flagship product, DataHub Cloud, is the leading context management platform trusted by the Global 2000 to ensure that context is always relevant, reliable and continuously refreshed across the entire data estate. DataHub is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, LinkedIn and 8VC. For more information, go to: https://datahub.com/ .