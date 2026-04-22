Public Consulting Group Awarded Sourcewell Master Service Agreement, Expanding Procurement Consulting Services Nationwide

Boston, MA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) has been awarded a Master Service Agreement (MSA) by Sourcewell, a government cooperative purchasing organization that helps public agencies procure goods and services more efficiently. Through this contract, PCG is now an approved provider for more than 50,000 Sourcewell participating agencies across the United States and Canada.

The Sourcewell Awarded Contract allows members to access PCG’s services without issuing separate requests for proposals, significantly reducing procurement timelines, improving cost control and transparency, supporting compliance, and making contract management easier.

“Being awarded this Sourcewell contract allows PCG to help public sector agencies move faster and more efficiently,” said Mitchell Dobbins, Technology Consulting Practice Area Director at PCG. “These organizations can focus on solving challenges instead of navigating lengthy procurement processes.”

Under the Sourcewell MSA, PCG will offer a broad range of procurement-related services, including the design, implementation, and administration of Job Order Contracting (JOC) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) programs. Services also include improving existing JOC/and IDIQ procurement programs, aligning those programs into larger procurement programs and strategies, project and program management, training, and support for integrating procurement strategies into existing systems.

Sourcewell members also have access to license the OpenGov contract and procurement software through the contract.

“This agreement gives Sourcewell members immediate access to PCG’s procurement expertise without having to start from scratch,” said Nicole Alonzo, Technology Consulting Director at PCG. “Because we are pre‑awarded through Sourcewell, agencies can quickly and confidently engage support that strengthens compliance, enhances oversight, and delivers long‑term value.”

For Sourcewell members, the contract removes barriers to engagement while ensuring cost-effective, compliant procurement. For PCG, the award provides an efficient pathway to serve a broad network of public agencies already opted into the Sourcewell cooperative.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG)is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers a full spectrum of quality Information Technology (IT) services to help state and local government agencies at every stage of the IT life cycle. Through its specialized technology services, PCG finds cost-effective ways to help agency partners deliver successful IT systems that enhance the lives of the user base. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/technologyconsulting/.