Public Consulting Group Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Contract for Procurement Assistance Services

Boston, MA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) has been awarded a NASPO ValuePoint® cooperative contract for procurement assistance services, giving states, local governments, and other eligible entities streamlined access to PCG’s trusted procurement expertise. The agreement was procured through NASPO ValuePoint’s cooperative purchasing model, with the state of North Carolina serving as the lead state. Secured through NASPO ValuePoint’s highly competitive and exacting evaluation process, this award distinguishes PCG as a pre-qualified provider selected for its proven capability, quality, and value—allowing public agencies to move faster and with greater confidence by relying on NASPO’s rigorous vendor vetting and procurement oversight.

NASPO ValuePoint contracts are widely used by public agencies to simplify procurement, reduce administrative burden, and increase flexibility while maintaining high standards for quality, pricing, security, and data protection. By leveraging the cooperative contract, agencies can accelerate timelines while remaining fully compliant with procurement regulations.

“This contract award reflects PCG’s proven experience helping public agencies navigate complex, high-stakes procurements,” said Mitchell Dobbins, Technology Consulting Practice Area Director at PCG. “As procurements become larger, more technical, and higher risk, agencies need experienced guidance early in the process. Through this contract, they can move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and defensibility.”

Through NASPO ValuePoint, states and local governments can work with PCG across their procurement efforts. They can access services like procurement strategy and acquisition planning, market research and feasibility analysis, request for proposal development and proposal evaluation, and cost and source selection support. PCG also assists with contract negotiation and management, vendor performance evaluation, change management, and broader procurement transformation initiatives.

“Being awarded a NASPO ValuePoint contract is an important milestone for PCG and affirms the strength of our procurement and planning expertise,” said Nicolle Suvada, Technology Consulting Vice President at PCG. “Public entities face increasing complexity when initiating major procurements, and this contract allows them to access trusted, experienced support at the earliest and most critical stages of the process, ultimately leading to stronger outcomes.”

By supporting agencies throughout the procurement process, PCG helps improve clarity, mitigate risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and make informed, defensible decisions before committing to significant long‑term investments.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers a full spectrum of quality Information Technology (IT) services to help state and local government agencies at every stage of the IT life cycle. Through its specialized technology services, PCG finds cost-effective ways to help agency partners deliver successful IT systems that enhance the lives of the user base. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/technologyconsulting/.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts – offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org