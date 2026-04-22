Rexel: PR - Post Combined Shareholders Meeting 2026

REXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2026

Rexel’s Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Paris under the Chairmanship of Agnès Touraine, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. All resolutions were approved by the Shareholders. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company's website: https://www.rexel.com/en/investors-analysts/shareholders-meeting.

Payout of 1.20 euro per share

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 1.20 euro per share (in line with the payout policy of at least 40% of recurring net income), from net profit. The ex-dividend date for this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is May 11, 2026. The payment date will be May 13, 2026.

Compensation of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were approved.

Financial authorizations

All the financial delegations and authorizations whose adoption or renewal were submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were approved.

Appointment and renewal of Directors’ terms of office

The Shareholders approved the ratification of the co-option of Robert Schuchna decided by the Board of Directors held on October 14, 2025 with effect from October 15, 2025. The Shareholders also approved the renewal of his term of office and of the terms of office of François Auque and Barbara Dalibard for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the committees

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed François Auque as Deputy Chairman.

The Board of Directors has also updated its rules of procedure to refine certain provisions relating to the composition of the Board of Directors.

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 11 Directors. Excluding the Directors representing the employees, the Board includes four women, i.e. 44,45% of Board members and 78% of independent members.

The committee membership is the following one:

Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee Compensation Committee Audit and Risks Committee Barbara Dalibard Brigitte Cantaloube François Auque Brigitte Cantaloube Steven Borges Eric Labaye Toni Killebrew Barbara Dalibard Robert Schuchna Robert Schuchna Antoine Hermelin Agnès Touraine Agnès Touraine Agnès Touraine Catherine Vandenborre Catherine Vandenborre

Eric Labaye will join the Remuneration Committee as of January 1, 2027.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of 1,876 branches in 17 countries, with 26,306 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2025.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Taddeo : Pierre-Jean Lemauff +33 7 77 78 58 67 pierre-jean.lemauff@taddeo.fr

Attachment