PRISM MarketView Spotlights Eight Public Companies Driving the Clean Economy on Earth Day 2026





NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, the financial media platform serving active retail and self-directed investors, today marked Earth Day with a spotlight on eight public companies advancing the clean economy across power generation, storage, electric mobility, charging, electric aviation, and environmental remediation. The featured names are drawn from the PRISM Emerging New Energy Index, the PRISM Emerging EV Index, and the PRISM Emerging AI Datacenter and Infrastructure Index.

Data center electricity demand is climbing, policy support for domestic clean infrastructure has held, and the companies behind the U.S. clean energy build-out are showing measurable progress in public markets. The eight names featured here reflect that breadth, from grid-scale infrastructure to consumer-facing technology. Each was selected for its role in a specific layer of the clean economy supply chain.

The feature is part of PRISM's ongoing coverage of emerging growth sectors and thematic indexes tracking the convergence of energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Featured Companies

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) — Power Generation

Bloom manufactures solid-oxide fuel cells that generate electricity on-site without combustion. As AI and data center load growth strains the U.S. power grid, distributed clean generation is becoming structurally important rather than supplemental. Bloom is one of the few public companies with a deployed, commercial-scale platform addressing this demand.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) — Energy Storage

Fluence designs and deploys utility-scale battery storage systems. Storage is the technology that resolves the intermittency problem in solar and wind, and without it the renewable transition stalls. Fluence sits among the largest pure-play storage integrators in the public markets.

Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) — Renewables Operator

Clearway owns and operates a portfolio of U.S. wind, solar, and storage assets under long-term contracts. The operator layer is often overlooked in clean energy coverage, but it is where renewable generation actually meets the grid and produces revenue. Clearway represents the operating economics of the transition rather than the technology bet.

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) — Distributed Solar

Sunrun is the largest U.S. residential solar and storage provider. Distributed generation matters because it reduces transmission losses, builds grid resilience, and puts clean power decisions in the hands of consumers. Sunrun's virtual power plant programs are an early example of how home batteries can function as distributed grid infrastructure.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) — Electric Vehicles

Rivian designs and manufactures electric trucks, SUVs, and commercial delivery vans. Transportation is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and the segments Rivian targets, including pickup trucks and delivery fleets, are among the hardest to electrify. If Rivian can make an electric pickup work commercially, it answers one of the harder questions about whether EVs can move beyond urban sedans into the segments where U.S. consumers purchase most vehicles.

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) — EV Charging Infrastructure

ChargePoint operates one of the largest EV charging networks in North America and Europe. Charging availability is the most frequently cited barrier to mass EV adoption, which makes the companies building the network one of the more important and least discussed layers of the EV transition. ChargePoint is among the most direct public market exposures to that work.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) — Electric Aviation

Joby is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for commercial passenger service. Aviation is one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize through conventional means, and electric aircraft represent one of the few credible paths for short-haul flight. Of the handful of electric aircraft companies trading publicly, Joby is the closest to actually flying paying passengers, a distinction that matters in a sector where most competitors are still years from commercial operation.

374Water (NASDAQ: SCWO) — Environmental Remediation

374Water has commercialized supercritical water oxidation, a process that destroys PFAS, organic waste, and other persistent contaminants. PFAS regulation is tightening across federal and state agencies, and existing destruction methods are limited. 374Water represents a remediation technology category that is becoming increasingly relevant to public health and environmental policy.

The featured companies are included across PRISM's thematic indexes tracking emerging growth trends in energy, mobility, and infrastructure.

About PRISM MarketView

PRISM MarketView is a financial media platform covering emerging growth companies and sector innovation across public markets. Through original editorial, video features, and executive Q&A content, PRISM provides timely market intelligence and expanded visibility for high-potential companies. The platform maintains a suite of proprietary indexes tracking momentum across sectors including AI infrastructure, biotech, space, precious metals, NextGen Tech and AI, and psychedelics, among others. Learn more at www.prismmarketview.com.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

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