The Vita Coco Company Releases 2025 Impact Report

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (the “Company”) today released its 2025 Impact Report, outlining progress in strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting coconut growing communities, and embedding social impact and sustainability more deeply across its business.

Vita Coco’s fifth annual Impact Report highlights progress towards the key focus areas of its social impact and sustainability strategy: protecting natural resources, building thriving communities, and championing health and wellness.

“2025 tested our business in new ways, but it reinforced something we’ve believed from the beginning: when you stay focused on quality, purpose, and people, the results follow,” said Mike Kirban, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Vita Coco Company. “As our business grows, we continue to invest in resilience across our supply chain so that our impact grows alongside it.”

The Impact Report also details continued progress from the Vita Coco Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to create impact in coconut-growing communities. Highlights from the 2025 report include:

Protecting Natural Resources

Through its Seedlings for Sustainability program, Vita Coco has now helped to distribute more than 1.15 million seedlings towards its goal of 10 million by 2030, supporting regenerative agriculture and farmer livelihoods worldwide.

The Company completed two energy efficiency projects, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 10.6 tonnes CO2e per year, and four water reduction projects, saving an estimated 26.8 million liters per year.

The Company reported approximately 98% of its primary packaging materials meet its responsible packaging criteria.





Building Thriving Communities

The Company reported that 95% of its co-manufacturers across its major manufacturing regions underwent SMETA social accountability audits.

Vita Coco and the Vita Coco Community Foundation granted 46 scholarships to help students in coconut communities in Sri Lanka and Brazil to continue their education.

Employees gave Vita Coco an 84% employee engagement score, 12 points higher than the average for similar companies.





Championing Health and Wellness

Vita Coco reported that 100% of its products are certified non-genetically modified, and 20% of its products are certified organic.

The Company donated more than $439,800 worth of in-kind donations to community partners and reached 506,900 community members through programming.





Vita Coco will continue to strengthen governance, integrate social impact and sustainability considerations across its entire supply chain, and invest in the communities behind its product.

To view the full 2025 Impact Report, click here.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

Investor: ICR, Inc.

investors@thevitacococompany.com

Press Contact

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and the 2025 Impact Report contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s future sustainability and impact initiatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

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