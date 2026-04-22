MetalCloak Opens Registration for Bronco+ SkillzDay & Celebrates National GoTopless Day

Rancho Cordova, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak has opened registration for its Bronco+ SkillzDay, taking place Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. Timed to coincide with National GoTopless Day, the event gives Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and other 4x4 owners the chance to spend a full day building real-world off-road skills while taking part in one of the off-road community’s biggest annual celebrations.

Registration for Bronco+ SkillzDay at skillzday.metalcloak.com

Bronco+ SkillzDay is designed for new off roaders who want to better understand their vehicle’s capabilities and gain confidence in a safe, supervised environment. Running from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the event includes tailored instruction for Ford Bronco6G, Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma, and Land Cruiser, Ineos Grenadier, and other capable 4x4 platforms. Participants will work with experienced coaches and industry experts on core off-road fundamentals including vehicle capability, line choice, recovery techniques, winch basics, safety, and responsible trail use.

MetalCloak is also launching a new National GoTopless Day online event directory at gotopless.metalcloak.com, giving enthusiasts a central place to find and submit events happening nationwide. The new directory is intended to make participation easier for clubs, organizers, and individual enthusiasts looking to connect with the larger off-road community on May 16.

“SkillzDay has always been about helping people gain confidence through experience,” said Matson Breakey, co-founder of MetalCloak. “For many owners, the vehicle already has the capability. What they need is the knowledge and seat time to use it properly. Bringing Bronco+ SkillzDay together with National GoTopless Day makes May 16 a great opportunity to learn, get outside, and connect with the larger off-road community.”

The upcoming event builds on the momentum of MetalCloak’s Spring 2026 training season, including the successful Spring Jeep SkillzDay held April 18. That event focused on trail-driving fundamentals for Jeep owners and helped continue MetalCloak’s mission of giving off-road enthusiasts practical, hands-on instruction that builds both skill and confidence.

By aligning Bronco+ SkillzDay with National GoTopless Day, MetalCloak is creating a natural connection between training and community... giving newer drivers a place to learn while also participating in a larger nationwide moment for off-road enthusiasts. Whether attendees spend the day at Prairie City sharpening their trail skills or use the new directory to find an event closer to home, May 16 is shaping up to be a strong day for the 4x4 community.

Registration for Bronco+ SkillzDay is open now through MetalCloak at skillzday.metalcloak.com. Drivers interested in attending can register online, while clubs and event organizers can submit their National GoTopless Day events at gotopless.metalcloak.com.

National GoTopless Day Event Director at gotopless.metalcloak.com

About Metalcloak

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on- and off-road performance suspension systems, lift kits, drivetrain components, body armor, and trail-proven hardware for Jeep, Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and Ram platforms. Known for data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and vehicle-specific design, MetalCloak builds components that deliver capability, durability, and confidence both on the pavement and on the trail. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak supports the off-road lifestyle through hands-on testing, technical transparency, and products designed to work as complete vehicle systems — redefining what enthusiasts can expect from American-made off-road engineering.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

https://metalcloak.com

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America