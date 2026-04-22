Remitly to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2026

SEATTLE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly” or the “Company”), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, today announced that it will report first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

Remitly First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Wednesday, May 6th, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Dial-in: To access the call, please use the following link: Remitly 1Q 2026 Earnings Call . After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

press@remitly.com