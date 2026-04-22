John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products and snack bar manufacturer, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter Fiscal 2026 operating results on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Third Quarter Results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday April 29, 2026.



To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfa80603ce45d4f61b4c7eb9610d20e9b

After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at https://jbssinc.com/investors/ or via the Listen Only link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gwihhit

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products and snack bars that are sold under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, and Southern Style Nuts® brand names and under a variety of private brands.



