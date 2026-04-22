Blue Jay Gold Corp. Appoints Colin Healey to Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Healey as a Director of the Company, effective April 13, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Colin to the Board of Directors,” said Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold Corp. “Colin and I have worked together in the past, and I had the opportunity to see firsthand the depth of his analytical rigour, his command of capital markets, and the credibility he built with institutional investors over many years covering the mining sector. He is widely respected across the industry, and his perspective on equity markets, corporate finance, and resource development will be a genuine asset to our Board as we advance the Steller Gold Project toward our TSXV listing and beyond. We are fortunate to have someone of Colin's calibre supporting Blue Jay at this stage of the Company's growth."

"I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Blue Jay at such an exciting stage in the Company's development,” commented Mr. Healey. “The Steller Gold Project represents a compelling opportunity in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions, and I look forward to contributing to the team's efforts."

Colin Healey is a finance professional and capital markets veteran with over 20 years of experience in mining equity research and investment analysis. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Premier American Uranium Inc. (TSXV: PUR), where he leads the company's exploration and asset development strategy across multiple uranium projects in the western United States.

Prior to joining Premier American Uranium, Mr. Healey spent 16 years as a Mining Research Analyst. During that tenure, he earned consistent top-tier rankings in the Bloomberg Portfolio BARR Ranking and secured the number one position for uranium equities on a three-year basis, establishing his reputation as one of Canada's leading sector analysts.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Healey served as an analyst at a major Canadian bank, where he focused on structuring debt financing across diverse industries. He also spent eight years as a Quality Manager at an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, overseeing assay and analytical work for major mining and precious metals refining companies.

Mr. Healey holds an MBA in Finance and Investments from the Schulich School of Business at York University, a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University, and a technical diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Humber College. He is also a Director of American Critical Minerals Corp.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed “Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





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Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, obtaining regulatory approval for the Listing and for the engagement of the Service Provider, increasing the Company’s current mineral resources, and future business plans of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, including the receipt of regulatory approval, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.