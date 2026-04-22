Canfor releases 2025 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) released its 2025 Sustainability Report today. The report provides an overview of the company’s sustainability strategy and its environmental, social and governance progress in 2025.

Canfor President and CEO Susan Yurkovich said, “Sustainability is built into everything we do across our global operations. Our sustainability strategy is centered on sound resource stewardship, product and operational excellence, and commitment to our people and communities. Together, we are delivering the high‑quality, renewable forest products our customers rely on, while advancing a more resilient, low‑carbon future.”

2025 sustainability highlights include:

Prioritizing safety. At Canfor, safety comes first. We are committed to the safety, health and wellbeing of our people and to continuously strengthening safety systems and processes. In 2025, collaboration and communication were enhanced across global operations to drive further safety improvements.

At Canfor, safety comes first. We are committed to the safety, health and wellbeing of our people and to continuously strengthening safety systems and processes. In 2025, collaboration and communication were enhanced across global operations to drive further safety improvements. Maintaining leading sustainability certifications. 100% of managed forests were certified to SFI® or FSC® Forest Management Standards in Canada, 29% of purchased fibre in the US was certified to SFI Forest Management or American Tree Farm System® standards and 100% of Swedish forestry operations were certified to the PEFC Forest Management Standard. In addition, 56 million seedlings were planted in 2025.

100% of managed forests were certified to SFI® or FSC® Forest Management Standards in Canada, 29% of purchased fibre in the US was certified to SFI Forest Management or American Tree Farm System® standards and 100% of Swedish forestry operations were certified to the PEFC Forest Management Standard. In addition, 56 million seedlings were planted in 2025. Optimizing fibre. We expanded product lines, grew the lumber packaging business, and advanced work on processes to increase fibre utilization of residuals from manufacturing operations.

We expanded product lines, grew the lumber packaging business, and advanced work on processes to increase fibre utilization of residuals from manufacturing operations. Pursuing climate & energy targets. Across global operations, nearly 80% of energy used came from renewable sources. In addition, Canfor Pulp was awarded an EcoVadis silver medal for sustainability.

Across global operations, nearly 80% of energy used came from renewable sources. In addition, Canfor Pulp was awarded an EcoVadis silver medal for sustainability. Investing in our people & communities. 97% of our North American salaried employees completed Respectful Workplace training. In addition, we invested $1.7 million in community giving across Canada and the US, while Vida contributed $1 million in European areas of operation.

To read the report and learn more about sustainability at Canfor, visit canfor.com/sustainability.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “should”, “may”, “could”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management’s current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company, and owns a 100% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contacts: Mina Laudan

Pat Elliott

Dan Barwin VP, Corporate Affairs CFO and Corporate Secretary Head of Corporate Development (604) 661-5225 (604) 661-5441 (604) 661-5390 communications@canfor.com Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com Daniel.Barwin@canfor.com



