AI GPU Rental Launches New AI-Driven Supercomputing to Simplify Bitcoin Passive Earnings

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ai GPU Rental, a company that provides AI compute, cloud GPU rentals, and AI infrastructure services, announced that it has expanded its AI-powered supercomputing platform. The goal is to make it simpler and more practical for people around the world to earn Bitcoin passively. With more users showing interest in digital assets, the company says it’s rolling out a more straightforward approach for those looking for passive income options connected to Bitcoin and other major crypto networks. To help new users get started, Ai GPU Rental is currently offering a $100 welcome bonus upon registration, so people can try the platform with a smaller upfront cost.

As the digital infrastructure market changes, more people want a simpler way to get involved without buying hardware, running technical systems, or navigating complicated operational hurdles. Ai GPU Rental aims to meet that need by bringing AI compute, automated infrastructure, GPU rental, and blockchain-based services together in a single AI computing platform designed to be convenient, scalable, and easy to access.

Connecting AI Supercomputing With Bitcoin Opportunities

Bitcoin continues to be one of the most closely watched digital assets worldwide. Meanwhile, the fast growth of AI infrastructure is changing how people take part in digital models and access related services. With its updated platform, Ai GPU Rental lets users reach AI-powered supercomputing capacity, Cloud GPU Rental, and join infrastructure-supported participation models, all through a straightforward dashboard and an automated operating system.

The company says it aims to reduce the usual barriers and offer a quicker, simpler, and more user-friendly way for both newcomers and experienced users to participate in the digital asset economy.

“We aim to make it easier and more efficient for people to take part in the Bitcoin ecosystem. By combining AI-powered supercomputing with managed digital infrastructure, we’re working to create an experience that’s more accessible for users worldwide.”

Core Platform Advantages

Ai GPU Rental’s expanded infrastructure is intended to accommodate users with a range of experience levels and different goals for how they want to get involved. The main benefits include:

Access to major digital asset ecosystems, including BTC, XRP, SOL, USDT, and ETH

No hardware is needed , and the setup is straightforward without complex technical steps

, and the setup is straightforward without complex technical steps Automated Bitcoin earning features, with rewards distributed directly to your account

features, with rewards distributed directly to your account Flexible infrastructure options designed to match different levels of participation

AI-powered supercomputing support to help make the overall experience more efficient

Scalable AI Infrastructure and GPU Rental services for a growing market

Ai GPU Rental also notes that new users who sign up on the platform may receive a $100 welcome bonus , which can make it simpler to try the service and get a feel for how the platform works.

Structured Supercomputing Plans

To address different user needs, Ai GPU Rental provides several structured participation plans based on how its computing infrastructure is set up. The plans are aimed at people who want to explore options like Bitcoin passive income, passive crypto income, or AI-driven digital infrastructure opportunities, using a service model that’s intended to be straightforward.

All figures are based on projected infrastructure models for 2026.

These plans are meant to give users more flexible ways to use AI-powered supercomputing services, lease AI compute resources, and take part in Bitcoin opportunities through a platform.





Lowering the Entry Barrier for New Users

As more people look into AI compute, Cloud GPU Rental, and getting involved with digital assets, easy access is becoming a major reason they choose one platform over another. Ai GPU Rental says it’s trying to make the whole experience easier to use by relying more on automation, simplifying signup, and cutting down the technical hurdles. To support that, the company is offering a $100 welcome bonus to new users who register , so they can get started with less hassle.

By pairing easy-to-use participation tools with infrastructure that can grow as needed, the company is trying to make it simpler and more efficient for users to earn passive income in Bitcoin while also opening the door to wider participation in the digital economy.

About AI GPU Rental

Ai GPU Rental is a digital infrastructure platform focused on AI Compute, Cloud GPU Rental, offering supercomputing support services, and providing participation models that use blockchain. It brings together automation, scalable AI infrastructure, and easy-to-use tools to make it simpler for people worldwide to access Bitcoin and other major digital asset ecosystems.