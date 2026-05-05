AI GPU RENTAL Unveils Expanded AI-Driven Blockchain Infrastructure Access with Onboarding Credits

LONDON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI GPU RENTAL today announced the expansion of its AI-powered platform, offering seamless access to advanced computing and blockchain infrastructure without the need for specialized hardware or complex technical setups.





As interest in digital assets grows in 2026, users are seeking practical ways to participate in blockchain ecosystems. AI GPU RENTAL addresses this demand by providing cloud-based access to AI computing power, enabling participation across multiple networks through a simple online interface. The platform eliminates barriers such as hardware purchases, high electricity costs, and ongoing maintenance.

AI-Driven Blockchain Infrastructure Gains Market Attention

AI GPU RENTAL platform is built around using AI to allocate computing power and offer access to cloud-based blockchain infrastructure. It’s meant to make things easier for people who would normally run into the technical hurdles that come with operating traditional, hardware-heavy setups.

Rather than buying specialized machines, setting up software, or dealing with power-hungry hardware day to day, users can use automated infrastructure services through a simple online interface.

“With more talk around the Bitcoin market in 2026, a lot of people are looking for practical ways to learn about and explore the broader digital asset economy,” an AI GPU RENTAL spokesperson said. “We want to offer a simpler way to access infrastructure that cuts down on technical complexity and helps users take part in major blockchain ecosystems in a more approachable way.”

Core Platform Highlights

Bitcoin ecosystem access: Users can explore Bitcoin-related infrastructure without purchasing personal hardware.

Users can explore Bitcoin-related infrastructure without purchasing personal hardware. Multi-asset compatibility: The platform supports BTC, DOGE, XRP, ETH, SOL, and USDT ecosystems.

The platform supports BTC, DOGE, XRP, ETH, SOL, and USDT ecosystems. AI-powered automation: Automated systems help simplify computing power allocation.

Automated systems help simplify computing power allocation. No hardware setup required: Users do not need to operate machines or manage electricity costs.

Users do not need to operate machines or manage electricity costs. Beginner-friendly design: The platform is structured for users seeking a simple entry point into blockchain infrastructure.

AI GPU RENTAL Platform Overview

Feature AI GPU RENTAL Approach Main focus AI-driven blockchain and computing infrastructure Market theme Bitcoin market outlook and blockchain access Supported ecosystems BTC, DOGE, XRP, ETH, SOL, USDT Hardware requirement No personal hardware required Access model Cloud-based blockchain infrastructure participation Automation AI-supported computing power allocation Onboarding incentive Up to $108 onboarding credits for new users

Onboarding Credits for New Users

To help new users get started, AI GPU RENTAL is currently offering up to $108 in onboarding credits. The idea is to make it easier for people to try the platform’s AI-focused infrastructure access model without needing to spend much upfront.

AI GPU RENTAL 2026 Illustrative Participation Snapshot

Model Entry

Amount Term Illustrative Daily

Estimate Illustrative End-of-Term Estimate Starter Plan $ 200 1 Day $ 7.00 $ 207.00 A15 Compute $ 1,200 2 Days $ 43.20 $ 1,286.40 A2 Cluster $ 3,600 3 Days $ 136.80 $ 4,010.40 GPU Node $ 8,000 2 Days $ 344.00 $ 8,688.00 Hyd Compute $ 16,800 3 Days $ 924.00 $ 19,572.00

Stable returns and a clear timeline: This is a truly hands-free way to earn Bitcoin daily.



AI GPU RENTAL states that actual returns may vary depending on platform conditions, applicable terms, fees, operational assumptions, timelines, and broader market factors.

About AI GPU RENTAL

AI GPU RENTAL is a platform that gives people access to AI computing and blockchain infrastructure. It’s mainly about helping users get the AI computing power they need, offering automated infrastructure services, and making it easier to take part in major digital asset ecosystems like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and USDT.

Website: https://aigpurental.com

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.