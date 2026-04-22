New Findings Point to a Proven Path Forward for California’s Permanent Supportive Housing

San Francisco, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares released interim findings from a statewide pilot evaluating an enhanced model of permanent supportive housing for veterans with complex needs and histories of homelessness.

Administered by the California Department of Veterans Affairs, the pilot embeds enhanced onsite services within permanent supportive housing for 515 veterans across four nonprofit organizations: Nation’s Finest, PATH San Diego, Swords to Plowshares, and U.S. VETS. The model is designed to address a growing gap in homelessness response: housing without adequate services is often insufficient to sustain long-term health and housing stability, particularly for aging and high acuity populations.

The interim findings, produced by independent impact evaluators from RAND, point to a model that improves outcomes and reduces acute health events and may potentially reduce downstream public costs:

98% of those enrolled retained housing ~60% reduction in emergency room visits and 911 calls 63% fewer missed medical appointments Significant reductions in falls and acute health events 2x increase in veterans consistently eating three meals a day 89% reduction in unmet companionship needs



Veterans engaged in group programming were 3x more likely to report good health and 62% less likely to rely on emergency care.

The full report, Beyond a Room and a Key, is available at:

https://www.swords-to-plowshares.org/pilot

"Embedding services where veterans live supports their housing stability, improves their health, and avoids emergency room care,” said Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. “This pilot was shaped by direct input from the veterans we serve every day. The findings are clear: aging veterans with complex needs are far more likely to remain stable when housing is paired with consistent onsite support, strong community connection, and integrated services that address their overall wellbeing.”

The model costs just over $15,000 per resident per year—a modest investment compared to the significantly higher public costs associated with emergency medical care, institutionalization, and returns to homelessness.

The findings come as older adults represent the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population. In California, the number of seniors seeking housing services has increased by 58% in recent years, underscoring the need for solutions that integrate housing with care.

“The interim results from this pilot show what’s possible when older and high acuity veterans receive onsite support,” said CalVet Secretary Lindsey Sin. “We’re seeing real improvements in health, housing stability, and social connection. We’re grateful to all our community-based grantees and partners like Swords to Plowshares for demonstrating how meaningful supportive services help formerly homeless veterans not just get by, but truly thrive.”

As the pilot approaches its final year of funding, Swords to Plowshares is calling for sustained public investment and philanthropic partnership to scale this model and ensure supportive housing meets the needs of an aging veteran population.





About California Department of Veterans Affairs

The California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) is proud to serve and honor all California veterans by connecting them and their families with their earned benefits through education, advocacy, and direct services. All who served should contact CalVet at 800-952-5626 or visit online at calvet.ca.gov.

About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-rooted nonprofit that provides wraparound support for veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each year, Swords to Plowshares supports approximately 3,000 veterans as they navigate the challenges of post-military life so that they can achieve health, housing, wellness, and stability. This nationally recognized veterans service organization also advocates for the rights of veterans through community education and partnerships with local, state, and federal changemakers. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares and discover how you can help by visiting www.swords-to-plowshares.org.