Cogility Renames Cogynt to Cogynt.ai and Releases Cogynt.ai v2.21

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility Software Corporation, a leader in trusted AI-powered decision intelligence software for augmented decision support, today announced the renaming of the flagship product from Cogynt to Cogynt.ai and released version 2.21 of the product.



The move to rename the platform to Cogynt.ai reflects the rapidly expanding AI capabilities added to the core functionality of the product. Cogynt.ai delivers expert AI-powered behavioral analytics, composable AI integration, and customizable chatbot prompting — providing real-time insights to get left of harm or ahead of opportunity. Cogility will be announcing additional advancements to the platform over the coming months.

What’s New in Cogynt.ai v2.21?

The latest release includes advancements within two modules Cogynt.ai Authoring Tool and Analyst Workstation.

The v2.21 release has enhancements across two core modules — the Cogynt.ai Authoring Tool and Workstation— focused on giving analysts and case managers greater flexibility and faster access to intelligence.

Cogynt.ai Authoring Tool – SSL Authentication for Kafka and OpenSearch

Cogynt.ai v2.21 Authoring Tool features SSL authentication with external Kafka and OpenSearch data sources for greater connectivity.

Cogynt.ai Analyst Workstation – Chatbot Enhancements

Cogynt.ai v2.21 significantly expands the platform's integrated AI chatbot, giving analysts greater control over how they query and interact with intelligence data. New capabilities include the ability to configure allowed and default AI models and switch models mid-session. Analysts can now initiate a general chat session without requiring an active event — and can define custom system prompts to tailor the chatbot's behavior for their specific mission. A redesigned Chat Session UI surfaces all active user sessions in a single view, reducing context-switching and improving team efficiency.



For the full list of enhancements, see the product release notes.



About Cogility Software

Cogility is a leading decision intelligence company pioneering trusted AI-powered continuous intelligence for government and commercial organizations. Founded in 2019, Cogility has a proven track record serving government agencies and enterprise organizations requiring high confidence decisioning at scale.



Cogility's Decision Intelligence Platform, Cogynt.ai, transforms massive, diverse data streams into predictive, explainable, and auditable insights — empowering organizations to shift from reactive to proactive in high-consequence environments. Cogynt.ai delivers decision advantage through patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), no-code model authoring, and cloud-scale streaming analytics — enabling analysts and decision makers to get left of harm or ahead of opportunity. Customers rely on Cogynt.ai to solve complex decision support challenges across insider risk management, national security, financial services, fraud, waste and abuse, and critical infrastructure protection. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com .

Media Contact: Stuart Booth, sbooth@cogility.com