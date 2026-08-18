Cogility Names Leading National Security Experts to New Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility, developer of the Cogynt.ai Decision Intelligence Platform for high-consequence decision environments, today announced the formation of an Advisory Board to help guide the company’s strategy and mission-driven growth. This distinguished group of senior national security experts brings experience from the Department of War (DoW) and the Intelligence Community (IC).



The following members recently convened for the first time: David M. Cattler, Former Director, DCSA; Erik C. Peterson, U.S. Army, Lieutenant General (Ret.); Laura A. Potter, U.S. Army, Lieutenant General (Ret.); and Constantine Saab, Former Senior Executive and Chief Strategy Officer at CIA.



The Board's members will work closely with Cogility's senior leaders to inform company strategy, strengthen its understanding of evolving national security requirements, and support responsible growth across government and commercial markets.

"We are honored to welcome David Cattler, Erik Peterson, Laura Potter and Constantine Saab to our Board of Advisors," said Martin Artiano, CEO of Cogility. "Their collective experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance Cogynt.ai and help our customers move from reactive to proactive in the face of insider risk and other high-consequence challenges."

Cogility welcomes:







David M. Cattler

David M. Cattler is a former senior U.S. and NATO intelligence and security leader who has led national and alliance level efforts to manage risk in government, industry, and critical systems. He brings more than three decades of experience across the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, NATO, and the White House. He most recently served as Director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), where he led an enterprise responsible for personnel vetting, industrial security, counterintelligence support, and security training. Previously, he served as NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, unifying intelligence and security functions across the Alliance's 32 member nations. He also held senior roles at the National Security Council, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Joint Staff, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Navy. He serves on the advisory board of Peraton and maintains select affiliations with leading policy and research institutions, including the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS). He is the Founder and Managing Principal of Ironhelm Works LLC.





Erik C. Peterson

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Erik C. Peterson retired from the United States Army after a career spanning nearly four decades in aviation, special operations, force development, and Army modernization. Lt. Gen. Peterson most recently served as the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, where he was responsible for the Army’s $900+ billion 5-year resourcing strategy to enable the Army of 2030 and beyond. Prior to his service on the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Peterson served in numerous leadership and command positions, including nearly 20 years with elite Special Operations Aviation units, the 10th Mountain Division, 2nd Infantry Division, and Division West of 1st United States Army. In this capacity, he deployed extensively for combat and contingency operations worldwide, including Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as post-9/11 campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier senior assignments included Commanding General of First Army Division West, Director of Army Aviation, and Commanding General of the United States Army Special Operations Aviation Command. His operational service included deployments supporting Operations Desert Storm, Uphold Democracy, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. General Peterson holds bachelor’s degrees in geography and cartography from the University of Idaho, an MBA from Touro College, and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from National Defense University.





Laura A. Potter

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Laura A. Potter retired from the United States Army in November 2025 after more than 36 years of active-duty service as an intelligence officer. In her final assignment, she served as Director of the Army Staff, supporting the Army’s daily global planning, programming, budgeting and operations. Before that, she served for more than three years as the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, where she advised the Secretary of the Army and the Chief of Staff of the Army on intelligence, counterintelligence, security, and intelligence acquisition. As the G-2, she executed a $4 billion dollar budget, while leading a global enterprise of more than 58,000 military and civilian personnel. She has commanded at every level from company command to Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca. Her overseas assignments include the Republic of Korea, Belgium, and Germany, with extensive expertise on Europe and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Her deployments include the Republic of Georgia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. General Potter earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Russian from Dickinson College and master’s degrees from Georgetown University and the Naval War College.





Constantine Saab

During Mr. Saab’s nearly twenty-year tenure at the Central Intelligence Agency, he held multiple senior leadership positions, including chief strategy officer, member of the agency’s corporate board, acting assistant director, and chief of station. After retiring in 2018, he spent six years in Venture Capital and is currently the co-founder of Foundation Stack AI. In addition to Cogility, he currently serves on the Board of Directors for Thomson Reuters Special Services and on the Advisory Boards of Peraton, Anduril, Vatn Systems, among others. Prior Board roles include Raytheon, Strider Intel, HackerOne, Penlink and [redacted]. He holds a master’s degree in systems engineering from Virginia Tech, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Strengthening National Security

The addition of David M. Cattler, Erik C. Peterson, Laura A. Potter and Constantine Saab to the Board of Advisors underscores Cogility's commitment to collaborating with top national security leaders to address today's most pressing insider risk and decision intelligence challenges. Their expertise will help Cogility advance Cogynt.ai's mission to protect organizations and safeguard national interests.

About Cogility Software



Cogility develops a decision intelligence platform for government agencies and commercial organizations operating in complex, high-consequence environments. Its Cogynt.ai platform helps organizations identify emerging risks, understand patterns of behavior, and make timely, high-confidence decisions.

Cogynt.ai combines patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), behavioral analytics, no-code model authoring, and cloud-scale data processing to transform large volumes of diverse data into explainable and auditable insights. Its transparent, expert-defined approach enables organizations to understand how conclusions are reached, investigate the underlying activity, and maintain human oversight of consequential decisions. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com.

Media Contact: Stuart Booth, sbooth@cogility.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bb4c223-cb5e-4f9c-874e-e1704465c593

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6e86de-8a07-4d21-a4eb-d3fe4a088f8c

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