Kinepolis welcomes 27.4% more visitors in the first quarter
Regulated information
23 April 2026, 7 AM CET
Business update Q1 2026 attached.
Attachment
| Source: Kinepolis Group Kinepolis Group
Kinepolis welcomes 27.4% more visitors in the first quarter
Regulated information
23 April 2026, 7 AM CET
Business update Q1 2026 attached.
Attachment
Publication of the 2025 annual report and convening notice for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting Regulated information 10 April 2026, 8 a.m. CET Kinepolis Group NV presents its...Read More
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