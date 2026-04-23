Kinepolis welcomes 27.4% more visitors in the first quarter

 | Source: Kinepolis Group Kinepolis Group

Kinepolis welcomes 27.4% more visitors in the first quarter

Regulated information

23 April 2026, 7 AM CET

Business update Q1 2026 attached.

Attachment


Attachments

EN-Business Update Q1 2026_FINAL
GlobeNewswire

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