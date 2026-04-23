Directorate change

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

23 April 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Further to the announcement made on 20 February 2026 on the appointment of Enrique Alvarez Labiano as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Company is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, Enrique will take up the role on 1 September 2026.

Enrique will also be appointed as an executive director of the Company, OneSavings Bank plc and Charter Court Financial Services Limited, each with effect from 1 September 2026.

Enrique will succeed Andy Golding, whose intention to retire was announced on 13 November 2025 and who will retire on 31 August 2026.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of OSBG is Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. All enquiries should be directed to Investor Relations or Brunswick Group, contact details below.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft t: 01634 838 973

Director of Investor Relations Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance and asset finance. OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Rely and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, experience-based underwriting and efficient operating model. OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which takes deposits online and through a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s funding facilities.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing specialist residential and bridging lending and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise and Charter Savings Bank. It is differentiated through risk management expertise and technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s funding facilities.