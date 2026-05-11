OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

11 May 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 05 May 2026 to 08 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 950,009 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





05 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 96,511 111,675 25,766 12,477 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.50p 527.50p 527.50p 527.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 514.50p 515.50p 515.00p 515.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 520.95p 520.95p 521.02p 520.92p







06 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 91,033 110,571 25,019 12,168 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 528.50p 528.50p 528.50p 528.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 516.50p 516.50p 516.50p 516.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 521.23p 521.28p 521.25p 521.18p







07 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 96,545 86,000 23,686 10,620 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 522.50p 523.00p 523.00p 522.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 515.50p 515.50p 515.50p 515.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 519.36p 520.13p 519.68p 519.91p







08 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 94,632 112,916 26,720 13,670 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 520.00p 520.00p 520.00p 520.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 510.00p 510.50p 511.00p 511.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 516.67p 516.68p 516.68p 516.62p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 347,544,522 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 347,544,522.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment