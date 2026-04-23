Liquidity Provider Agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA

Gabriel Holding A/S has entered a market maker agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA effective 24 April 2026. The purpose of the Liquidity Provider scheme is to create liquidity on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the listed share and can be summarized as follows:

ABG Sundal Collier ASA commits to continuously facilitate trading in the Gabriel Holding A/S shares by quoting prices, within a range considered acceptable, on either the buy or sell side in the market.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA's quotation is made without Gabriel Holding A/S' interference

Purchases/sales are at ABG Sundal Collier ASA's expense and risk





The Liquidity Provider Agreement will remain in force until terminated by either Gabriel Holding A/S or ABG Sundal Collier ASA. The agreement has been concluded with reference to prevailing minimum requirements for liquidity providers set out by Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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