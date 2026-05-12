Gabriel Holding A/S share buy-back programme

The Board of Directors of Gabriel Holding A/S initiated on 16 March 2026 a share buyback programme outside the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The framework was to acquire up to 94,500 shares or for an amount of up to DKK 20 million during the period from 16 March 2026 to 16 March 2027. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated share of the programme, latest announcement 52.434 228,41 11.976.609 May 2026 2.675 254,39 680.505 Accumulated under the programme 55.109 229,67 12.657.114 Gabriel total shares 1.890.000 Total treasury shares 55.109 2,92% of the share capital





Following the above transactions, Gabriel Holding A/S holds 55,109 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.92% of the company’s share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 1,890,000, including treasury shares. Following these transactions, the share buyback programme is completed. In accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions carried out in connection with the share buyback programme are presented in detail in Appendix 1 attached to this company announcement.

At the same time, the Board of Directors of Gabriel Holding A/S has today decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme in accordance with the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting on 11 December 2025.

At the start of the share buyback programme, Gabriel Holding A/S holds 55,109 treasury shares. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to ensure an appropriate holding of treasury shares, which may be used in connection with acquisitions and/or as a basis for share-based incentive programmes for key employees of the company. Shares not used for these purposes are expected to be cancelled, resulting in a reduction of the share capital in accordance with the Danish Companies Act.

The share buyback programme runs from and including 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027, both days inclusive.

The share buyback will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbour Regulation). The buy-back will take place on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers and Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider trading, and handling of inside information.

To ensure that trading is conducted at arm’s length, the Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with Danske Bank A/S (Lead Manager), under which Danske Bank A/S will execute all trades under the share buy-back programme.

Under this agreement, Danske Bank A/S will make its trading decisions independently of and without influence from Gabriel Holding A/S and within the following framework:

A maximum of 39,391 shares may be repurchased so that the holding of treasury shares does not exceed 5% of the share capital.

The maximum consideration payable by Gabriel Holding A/S for shares acquired under the programme is DKK 7,342,886. The purchase price must not exceed the higher of:

the price of the most recent independent trade; and the highest current independent bid price on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the repurchase.



The total number of shares that may be repurchased on any single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume during the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Gabriel Holding A/S reserves the right to suspend or terminate the share buy-back programme at any time.

After the start of the programme, Gabriel Holding A/S will publish weekly announcements regarding transactions carried out under the programme.

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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