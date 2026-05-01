Company announcement

Gabriel Holding A/S

Share buy-back programme – transactions April

On 16 March 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The share buy-back programme runs from and including 16 March 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital or for an amount up to DKK 20 million.

The share buy-back programme is carried out without application of the Safe Harbour rules in Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation, e.g. due to the current limited liquidity in the company’s share. The shares will be repurchased at market price and in accordance with the general meeting authorization and within the framework of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The following transactions have been carried out under this programme:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated share of the programme, latest announcement



1,056 212.29 224,176 April 2026 51,378 228.74 11,752,433 Accumulated under the programme 52,434 228.41 11,976,609 Gabriel total shares 1,890,000 Gabriel treasury shares 52,434 2.77% of the share capital





Enquiries and further information: CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone: +45 9630 3117

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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