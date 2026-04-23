WageSafe’s Proactive Model Outperforms Traditional Audits in Preventing Costly Wage Violations





Photo Courtesy of: WageSafe

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageSafe Pty Ltd , Australia’s first real-time wage compliance technology provider, has released new data highlighting the benefits of continuous payroll monitoring compared with traditional periodic audits. The company’s findings indicate that proactive, automated compliance checks can identify wage discrepancies before payments are made, significantly reducing the financial and reputational risks associated with payroll errors.

Founded by employment compliance specialists with over 20 years of experience, WageSafe delivers real-time auditing of payroll data through an automated platform that integrates directly with existing payroll and time-and-attendance systems. The system analyses each pay cycle against Australia’s complex industrial award structures, ensuring wage calculations, penalty rates, and allowances are correctly applied.

Since its launch, WageSafe has processed billions of dollars in payroll and analysed more than one million employee wage records across multiple sectors, including retail, financial services, and healthcare. Its continuous monitoring approach enables businesses to detect both underpayments and overpayments instantly, eliminating the long lag times often associated with manual reviews or external audits.

“Annual or quarterly audits often uncover issues months after they occur,” said Mark Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of WageSafe. “By that point, businesses are already facing back payments, penalties, or reputational damage. Our technology provides ongoing validation for every pay run, allowing organisations to identify and correct errors before they impact employees.”

Under recent workplace reforms, intentional wage underpayment became a criminal offence in Australia from January 2025. The Fair Work Ombudsman reported recovering over A$500 million in unpaid wages in 2024, underscoring the scale of non-compliance across industries. As regulatory scrutiny increases, enterprises are seeking solutions that deliver real-time assurance rather than retrospective analysis.

WageSafe’s platform is designed to meet this demand. Its award interpretation engine automatically translates complex industrial relations rules into data-driven computations, ensuring every rate and entitlement is applied accurately. A colour-coded compliance dashboard: red for “Action Needed,” amber for “Monitor,” and green for “Compliant”—allows payroll and HR teams to view their compliance status at a glance and address emerging risks without delay.

“Compliance is no longer just an annual checkbox,” Jenkins added. “Enterprises need continuous oversight to maintain accuracy, protect their workforce, and demonstrate due diligence to regulators and shareholders.”

As Australian companies adapt to the new wage compliance landscape, continuous auditing models like WageSafe’s are becoming a practical alternative, or complement, to traditional external audits. By embedding compliance within each pay cycle, organisations can strengthen governance, minimise risk exposure, and reduce administrative costs associated with repeated manual checks.

About WageSafe Pty Ltd



WageSafe Pty Ltd is an Australian technology company providing real-time payroll compliance solutions for enterprises. Founded by industry experts with more than two decades of experience in employment compliance, the platform automates wage audits and ensures alignment with Fair Work awards and enterprise agreements. WageSafe has analysed over one million employee wage records and processed billions of dollars in payroll, serving more than 1,200 businesses across Australia.

Media Contact:

Daniel Schroder

WageSafe Pty Ltd

Email: daniel.schroder@wagesafe.com.au

Website: www.wagesafe.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5b83f36-e20e-4a66-b2bb-62be230fc526