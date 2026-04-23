23 April 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Split of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:

WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks

WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 22 April 2026 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting a split (the “Split”) at the close of business on 8 May 2026 of the following class of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

Class Existing ISIN

(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:

8 May 2026) New ISIN

(First Trading Date of New ISIN:

11 May 2026)



Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7XD2195 XS3306516876 Ten 10 WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks IE00BYMB4Q22 XS3306519201 Fifty 50 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7SD4R47 XS3306518658 Twenty-five 25 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B878KX55 XS3306518492 Twenty 20 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B88D2999 XS3306519896 Twenty 20

The Split will result in a change of ISIN for the Affected Securities.

The Split will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 8 May 2026 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.

Trading of the split Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 11 May 2026.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Split in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Investors

Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Split.

After the close of business on the Record Date, each Affected Security held by a holder will be split into the ratio number, as set out in the table above, of split Affected Securities. For example, each Affected Securities of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged will be split into 10.

The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be divided by the ratio number to determine the respective split adjusted value of the split Affected Securities.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Split. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Split.

Impact on Security Identifiers

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Split, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the split Affected Securities.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the split Affected Securities, which will become effective on the date the split Affected Securities begin trading.

Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Split pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Split will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the class of Affected Securities, made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the split Affected Securities begin trading.

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Existing ISIN Existing SEDOL Existing WKN New ISIN New SEDOL New WKN WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged











London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3LSI IE00B7XD2195











B90YW31 A1VBKL











XS3306516876











BVRY8L8 A4ARZW











London Stock Exchange (USD) 3SIL B7XD219 BVRY6R0 Borsa Italiana 3SIL BD3CTB7 BNVQP46 Xetra PCFH BDC72L4 BNVQP57 WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks Borsa Italiana ITBL IE00BYMB4Q22 BYMB4Q2 A2D1VD XS3306519201 BW5WDK5 A4ARZT WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged















London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3LEU IE00B7SD4R47















B8BQ7X4 A1VBKT















XS3306518658















BVRY915 A4ARZX















London Stock Exchange (EUR) 3EUL B7SD4R4



BVRY6S1 Borsa Italiana 3EUL BD3CST8 BNVQP68 Xetra PCFD BRJ7S95 BNVQP79 Euronext (FR) 3EUL BYSCBG8 BNVQP80 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged











London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3LDE IE00B878KX55











B90KQT3 A1VBKS











XS3306518492











BVRY926 A4ARZQ











London Stock Exchange (EUR) 3DEL B878KX5 BVRY6W5 Borsa Italiana 3DEL BD3CSR6 BNVQP91 Xetra 3DEL BDC7281 BNVQPB3 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3UKL IE00B88D2999 B88D299 A1VBKV XS3306519896 BVRY8K7 A4ARZU



