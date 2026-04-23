WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

 | Source: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

23 April 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Split of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks
WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 22 April 2026 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting a split (the “Split”) at the close of business on 8 May 2026 of the following class of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

Class Existing ISIN
(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:
8 May 2026)		New ISIN
(First Trading Date of New ISIN:
11 May 2026)

Ratio (in words)Ratio (in numbers)
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B7XD2195XS3306516876        Ten10
WisdomTree FTSE MIB BanksIE00BYMB4Q22XS3306519201Fifty50
WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B7SD4R47XS3306518658Twenty-five25
WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B878KX55XS3306518492Twenty20
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B88D2999XS3306519896Twenty20

The Split will result in a change of ISIN for the Affected Securities.  

The Split will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 8 May 2026 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.

Trading of the split Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 11 May 2026.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Split in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Investors

Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Split.

After the close of business on the Record Date, each Affected Security held by a holder will be split into the ratio number, as set out in the table above, of split Affected Securities. For example, each Affected Securities of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged will be split into 10.

The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be divided by the ratio number to determine the respective split adjusted value of the split Affected Securities.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Split. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Split.

Impact on Security Identifiers

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Split, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the split Affected Securities.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the split Affected Securities, which will become effective on the date the split Affected Securities begin trading.

Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Split pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Split will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the class of Affected Securities, made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the split Affected Securities begin trading.

ClassExchangeExchange TickerExisting ISINExisting SEDOLExisting WKNNew ISIN New SEDOLNew WKN
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged





London Stock Exchange (GBx)3LSIIE00B7XD2195





B90YW31A1VBKL





XS3306516876        





BVRY8L8A4ARZW





London Stock Exchange (USD)3SILB7XD219BVRY6R0
Borsa Italiana3SILBD3CTB7BNVQP46
XetraPCFHBDC72L4BNVQP57
WisdomTree FTSE MIB BanksBorsa ItalianaITBLIE00BYMB4Q22BYMB4Q2A2D1VDXS3306519201BW5WDK5A4ARZT
WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged







London Stock Exchange (GBx)3LEUIE00B7SD4R47







B8BQ7X4A1VBKT







XS3306518658







BVRY915A4ARZX







London Stock Exchange (EUR)3EULB7SD4R4

BVRY6S1
Borsa Italiana3EULBD3CST8BNVQP68
XetraPCFDBRJ7S95BNVQP79
Euronext (FR)3EULBYSCBG8BNVQP80
WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged





London Stock Exchange (GBx)3LDEIE00B878KX55





B90KQT3A1VBKS





XS3306518492





BVRY926A4ARZQ





London Stock Exchange (EUR)3DELB878KX5BVRY6W5
Borsa Italiana3DELBD3CSR6BNVQP91
Xetra3DELBDC7281BNVQPB3
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily LeveragedLondon Stock Exchange (GBx)3UKLIE00B88D2999B88D299A1VBKVXS3306519896BVRY8K7A4ARZU



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