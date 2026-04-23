MoneyFlare Launches a Free AI Crypto Trading Bot to Capture 24/7 Market Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency markets continue to operate around the clock and digital asset participation becomes more structured, traders are placing greater value on tools that can respond to nonstop market activity with more consistency and speed. In that environment, automation is becoming less of a niche feature and more of a practical necessity for users who want to stay engaged with crypto markets beyond traditional trading hours.



Against this backdrop, MoneyFlare has launched a free AI crypto trading bot built to help users automate crypto trading and respond more efficiently to changing market conditions. Designed for users who want a more accessible way to participate in digital asset markets, the platform aims to lower the barrier to entry while supporting a more continuous and technology-driven trading experience.

How to Start Trading for Free with MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot

To make onboarding more accessible, MoneyFlare has simplified the user journey into three clear steps. For users interested in exploring AI-powered crypto trading automation, the process is designed to be straightforward and easy to follow.

Step 1: Register an Account

Create a MoneyFlare account to access the platform and activate the AI crypto trading bot.

New users who register may be eligible to receive a $10 reward and $50 in trial credit.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Plan

Select a quantitative plan based on your trading goals, strategy preferences, and desired level of market participation.

Step 3: Start Capturing Crypto Market Opportunities

Activate the AI crypto trading bot and begin participating in 24/7 automated crypto trading through a more efficient execution process.

Why 24/7 Crypto Trading Is Driving Demand for Automation

The timing reflects a broader shift in the digital asset market. Unlike traditional markets, crypto trading never closes. Price action can accelerate overnight, during weekends, or across multiple time zones, making manual monitoring increasingly difficult for users who want to stay active without being tied to screens at all hours.

That nonstop structure is one reason automated crypto trading tools are gaining more attention. The market is not only becoming more active, but also more integrated into mainstream financial conversations. In March 2026, EY reported that 73% of institutional respondents planned to increase digital asset allocations in 2026, pointing to continued momentum in adoption as market participants look for more disciplined and better-governed ways to engage with the asset class.

The broader regulatory environment is also evolving in ways that keep crypto trading firmly in focus. In January 2026, U.S. senators introduced a long-awaited market structure bill aimed at clarifying regulatory oversight for digital assets, including the division of responsibilities between the SEC and the CFTC. While the proposal does not settle every open question, it signals that crypto market infrastructure and trading rules are becoming more central to policy discussions rather than remaining at the fringe.

At the same time, regulators are continuing to examine how crypto trading, custody, and market access should function in practice. The SEC’s Crypto Task Force says it is seeking greater clarity on how federal securities laws apply to crypto assets and related market activity, reflecting a broader effort to shape a more usable and better-defined framework for the space.

Crypto Utility Is Expanding Beyond Trading Alone

Another reason crypto trading bots are drawing attention is that digital assets are no longer discussed only in speculative terms. Recent industry research increasingly frames crypto as part of a wider financial infrastructure story.

In April 2026, Chainalysis highlighted the growing role of stablecoins in global payments and described digital assets as increasingly important to the future of financial rails. That matters for trading platforms because it signals a market that is becoming more functional, more interconnected, and more relevant to real economic activity. As crypto becomes more embedded in broader financial workflows, tools that help users navigate the market continuously and systematically become more relevant as well.

This shift in utility also changes what users expect from a crypto trading platform. The question is no longer only whether someone can access the market, but whether they can do so with greater structure, consistency, and responsiveness. That is where AI crypto trading bots are attracting attention: not simply as convenience tools, but as part of a broader movement toward automated participation in always-on markets.

Where MoneyFlare Fits In

Viewed in this context, MoneyFlare is entering the market at a time when three forces are converging: crypto’s 24/7 trading structure, growing institutional and retail engagement, and rising demand for AI-powered execution tools. The platform’s positioning is built around that intersection.

According to the company, MoneyFlare’s offering is centered on an AI crypto trading bot designed to help users automate execution in a market shaped by constant price discovery, fast-moving information, and cross-time-zone volatility. Rather than relying entirely on manual monitoring and discretionary action, users can engage with the market through a more structured and continuous trading workflow.

A MoneyFlare spokesperson said, “Crypto markets move continuously, and that creates both opportunity and pressure for traders. MoneyFlare’s goal is to make AI-powered crypto trading more accessible by giving users a simpler way to participate in 24/7 market activity through automation.”

Why This Matters Now

The category MoneyFlare is entering is becoming more visible for a reason. Crypto adoption is maturing, infrastructure discussions are becoming more concrete, and policymakers are increasingly focused on how digital asset markets should function at scale. At the same time, users still face a very practical challenge: crypto markets do not pause, and not every trader can monitor them continuously.

That is why free AI crypto trading bots and automated crypto trading platforms are becoming more relevant. They align with the reality of a market that is always open, increasingly institutionalized, and more deeply tied to the future of digital finance. MoneyFlare aims to respond to that demand by offering a more accessible way to automate participation in crypto markets and capture opportunities as they emerge.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a fintech platform focused on intelligent trading automation. Through its AI-powered trading technology, the platform aims to help users participate more efficiently in digital asset markets through automated and accessible trading tools.

Media Contact

MoneyFlare Media Team

Email: help@moneyflare.com

Website: moneyflare.com

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