Publishing of Suominen’s Interim Report January–March 2026 on May 7, 2026

Suominen Corporation’s press release on April 23, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.events.inderes.com/q1-2026. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.



Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://events.inderes.com/suominen/q1-2026/dial-in. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.



SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



More information:

Anu Ilvonen, Director, Communications & Marketing, tel. +358 50 376 0438

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi



