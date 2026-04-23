



LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A California jury in March 2026 found Meta and YouTube liable in a case alleging their platforms caused addiction and mental health harm in a young woman. The defendant, identified as Kaley, was awarded $6 million in what was viewed as a landmark verdict. As April marks Stress Awareness Month, the verdict has drawn renewed attention to the role of social media in rising stress levels among youth.

A 2025 Pew Research Center study found that 45% of U.S. teens say they spend too much time on social media, while 48% say it has a negative effect on people their age. In the Los Angeles case, the jury concluded the companies were negligent in designing features that encourage compulsive use and failed to warn users about their addictive nature.

While much of the discussion around social media focuses on screen time, less attention has been given to the mechanisms behind the emotional side-effects users experience. As constant notifications and algorithm-driven content from platforms like YouTube and Meta continue to shape attention and engagement, understanding the source of stress responses has become increasingly important.

In Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, L. Ron Hubbard describes the underlying trigger behind compulsive behavior, stress and depression as the reactive mind. He explains that this part of the mind stores past negative experiences that can later be activated, producing automatic emotional and physical reactions without conscious awareness. In today’s social media environment, where emotionally charged content is designed to provoke reactions, constant exposure can activate the automatic response patterns Dianetics associates with the reactive mind, contributing to ongoing stress.

“Recent events have brought much attention to the adverse effects social media can have on mental health,” said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson. “Dianetics provides a practical approach for those seeking relief and mental wellness in today’s always-on world.”

As attention on the dangers of social media use continues to grow, understanding why users adversely react to streams of content is important to the broader conversation.

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

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