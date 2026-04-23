HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) (“HighPeak Energy”), today announced that it plans to release its 2026 first quarter financial and operating results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2026 first quarter financial results and operational highlights. Participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on HighPeak Energy’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Executive Vice President

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.