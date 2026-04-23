Green Thumb Industries Announces an Additional $100 Million Authorized for its Share Repurchase Program

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today announced that its board of directors authorized an additional $100 million for its existing share repurchase program announced on September 16, 2025.

The repurchase program now authorizes the repurchase of its subordinate voting shares (“shares”) having an aggregate value of up to $150 million. Since the program began on September 23, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 7.5 million shares for approximately $43.4 million. Of that total, the Company repurchased approximately 6.0 million shares for approximately $33.0 million in the first quarter of 2026.

“We have built a strong business, and we do not believe our current share price fully reflects that value. We have demonstrated our conviction in Green Thumb through meaningful share repurchases, and this added capacity gives us greater flexibility to continue deploying capital opportunistically,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and CEO Ben Kovler. “We remain focused on building for the long term and creating value for our shareholders.”

The existing repurchase program will expire on September 22, 2026. Green Thumb is not obligated to purchase any shares under the program and may suspend or terminate purchases at any time if management determines there are more appropriate uses of capital. Purchases may be made on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQX Best Market or alternative trading systems, subject to applicable law.

The Company does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program. The actual number of shares purchased, the timing of any purchases and the purchase price will depend upon market conditions at the time and securities law requirements. All shares acquired will be returned to the treasury and canceled.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, some of which are licensed, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain with over 100 locations. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the potential repurchase of outstanding shares, the Company’s optionality under its repurchase program and use of funds. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com