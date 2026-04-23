Aeluma to Participate in SPIE Defense + Security Conference

GOLETA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today that it will participate in the 2026 SPIE Defense + Security Conference, the premier defense conference focused on sensing technologies rapidly being acquired and deployed across public, security, and government applications. The Conference will be held April 28-30 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Aeluma will exhibit at Booth #509 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center to showcase its disruptive semiconductor technologies including scalable shortwave infrared image sensors, high-speed photodiodes, quantum dot lasers, and large-wafer heterogeneous integration.

Aeluma’s large-diameter wafer platform was engineered to facilitate scaling of photonics for growing markets including AI datacom, mobile and consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and quantum. Demand for high-performance semiconductors is increasing while the industry faces supply chain challenges. Aeluma’s technology has the potential to scale without sacrificing performance. The SPIE Defense + Security Conference provides premier opportunities to highlight Aeluma’s innovations for the broader industry.

To meet with the Aeluma team at the event, attendees are encouraged to contact the company at info@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Alex Villalta

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com