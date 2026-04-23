New TransUnion Digital Business Profile Gives Small Businesses a Simple, Cost-Effective Way to Connect with Customers

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Small Business Month approaching in May, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced the launch of Digital Business Profile, an affordable, easy-to-use solution designed to help small businesses ensure their information is represented accurately across the digital search ecosystem. Accurate business information directly influences customer behavior: Google research found that customers are 70% more likely to visit and 50% more likely to consider purchasing from businesses with a complete Business Profile on Google.

Digital Business Profile allows small business owners to manage essential details, including business name and location, contact information, hours of operation, accepted payment methods and service areas, through a single TransUnion portal. Updates are automatically distributed across more than 80 directories, maps, apps and social platforms, helping businesses present a consistent and reliable presence wherever consumers search.

Maintaining accurate online information has historically required business owners to manually update individual platforms, which can be a time-consuming and often unrealistic task. As generative AI increasingly shapes how consumers discover and evaluate businesses, that challenge has only intensified. Today’s AI-powered search summaries pull information from across the web, making consistency more critical than ever.

“Until recently, business owners could focus on just a few dominant platforms, but AI has fundamentally changed the search experience,” said James Garvert, Senior Vice President of Communications Solutions at TransUnion. “AI search results aggregate information from many sources, so even a single outdated listing can affect what consumers see.”

Inconsistent or inaccurate business information can confuse customers and lead to poor experiences. Digital Business Profile addresses this challenge by giving small business owners a centralized way to maintain a complete and up-to-date profile, including categories, languages spoken, storefront images, and links to social media accounts.

Built on the same foundation as TransUnion’s award-winning Trusted Call Solutions, Digital Business Profile leverages a broad distribution network and long-standing integrations with leading search directories, maps, and social platforms. TransUnion has spent more than two decades helping large, multinational companies manage their digital presence and optimize for search, achieving the scale needed to now offer this capability at a price point accessible to businesses of any size.

An annual Digital Business Profile subscription includes:

Comprehensive distribution across maps and GPS services

Profile optimization

Continuous monitoring and updates

Visibility into how consumers discover and engage with a business

Clear distribution status reporting

Access to help desk support

“Small business owners work extraordinarily hard to run their day-to-day operations. It’s unrealistic to expect them to also update company information across 80 or more search platforms, yet accuracy is essential,” said Garvert. “Digital Business Profile saves time, strengthens customer connections and helps protect a business’s reputation.”

To learn more about Digital Business Profile, click here.

Learn about TransUnion's other solutions for helping businesses connect with customers, including Branded Call Display.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business



