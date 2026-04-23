Viasat Transforms Tactical Defense Networks through New Assured Edge-to-Cloud Connectivity Service

Viasat Tactical Mission Fabric™ (TMF) provides resilient, multi-path network orchestration

Real-time, secure cloud access and AI-powered data analysis supports intelligent decision making

Viasat will showcase TMF at Modern Day Marine next week in Washington, D.C.





CARLSBAD, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications and tactical networking, today announced the launch of Viasat Tactical Mission Fabric (TMF). TMF is a comprehensive edge-to-cloud networking overlay that seamlessly augments and enhances existing military tactical networks. Designed to deliver assured, multi-path connectivity and mesh networking combined with distributed cloud compute, Viasat’s TMF solution empowers warfighters to turn data into decisions faster, even in the most contested environments.

Modern military operations use sensors, autonomous platforms, and multi-source intelligence to provide a comprehensive view of the battlespace. The primary challenge is then to securely process and transmit data at the speed of AI from the cloud to the edge, enabling intelligence-driven action for dynamic mission needs. This is driving demand for resilient, low-latency, AI/ML-ready networking to support autonomous operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and distributed command and control. This is part of the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar market for AI and analytics defense capabilities, aligning with increased investment in AI-enabled systems and the U.S. Department of War (DoW) Artificial Intelligence Strategy issued early this year.

Part of Viasat’s portfolio of advanced tactical network and communication solutions under the Defense and Advanced Technologies segment, TMF is designed to address this challenge and be a strategic and operational multiplier for current DoW infrastructure. Rather than a costly "rip and replace" hardware modernization cycle, TMF offers an open, interoperable architecture. At its core, Viasat’s TMF provides a fully managed infrastructure and network-as-a-service (IaaS/NaaS) capability that brings together global network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and intelligent network orchestration overlayed with existing wireless, cloud compute and mission systems.

"Today’s missions shouldn’t be hampered by stovepiped networks or technologies that restrict the flow of information," said David Schmolke, Vice President, Mission Connections and Cybersecurity at Viasat Government. “TMF is built to help the Joint Force operate when communications links are disrupted or under attack — closing the gap between abundant edge systems and the applications and cloud services needed to turn that edge data into real-time mission decisions.”

Network Orchestration

To support operations in denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited-bandwidth (DDIL) environments, Viasat’s software-defined, cloud-native orchestration treats all available military and commercial transports—including SATCOM, 5G, MANET, and legacy tactical radios—as interchangeable pipes. At the tactical edge, the TMF architecture utilizes Viasat NetAgility for multi-path transport and mesh networking to provide automated, seamless failover and support for Autonomous Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (A-PACE) plans for DoW operations. NetAgility is a software-defined intelligent orchestration platform that allows operators to maintain connectivity through Electronic Warfare (EW) and cyber-attacks. The tactical edge orchestration standards-based architecture integrates with existing Enterprise SD-WAN solutions to execute a unified, 'best of breed' SDN strategy.

Real-Time Secure Cloud Connections

Viasat’s TMF transforms standard tactical gateways and edge compute into accredited, intra-theater cloud nodes. With powerful on-premises compute directly at the edge, TMF is designed to eliminate the severe latency that traditionally limits real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning analysis. Furthermore, TMF establishes a high-speed, mesh-protected backbone that securely connects the edge back to enterprise networks, secure Impact Level 5 (IL5) cloud (e.g. AWS GovCloud (US)) and classified (IL6) cloud environments. TMF also supports government zero trust objectives with dual-layer encryption, continuous monitoring, and 24/7/365 Cybersecurity Operations Center support.

Schmolke continued, “By overlaying a secure low-latency mission fabric, we are future-proofing the warfighter’s network and operationalizing data survivability. TMF supports this with an interoperable architecture that enables cross‑domain data exchange and provides the edge‑to‑cloud mission fabric Joint Force operations require.”

Modern Day Marine 2026

Viasat will showcase TMF at Modern Day Marine 2026 with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) and Accelint participating in the demonstration, (April 28-30) in Washington, D.C. The live demonstration will simulate a contested network attack and show how TMF preserves AI-targeting sessions within Accelint’s mission command interface without interruption, while instantly synchronizing tactical data with secure government cloud infrastructure on AWS. This demonstrates proof of mission continuity.

Stop by the Viasat booth (#1313) during Modern Day Marine or visit our website for more information on the new Tactical Mission Fabric solution.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

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Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier, Public Relations, Corporate and Government, +1 (202) 383-5074, daniel.bleier@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Pete Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com