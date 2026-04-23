PRSA-NY Calls For Nominations To Honor New York’s Top Rising PR Leaders Under 35

Top NY area communications professionals under 35 to be honored at the 2026 Big Apple Awards Gala

11th annual 15 Under 35 Awards recognize individuals shaping the future of public relations





NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations Society of America’s New York Chapter (PRSA-NY) is now accepting nominations for the 2026 15 Under 35 Awards , recognizing 15 outstanding communications professionals under the age of 35 who are making a meaningful impact across the industry. Now in its 11th year, the program continues to spotlight rising leaders in the New York metro area who are elevating the public relations profession. The honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala, to be held on September 17 at Sony Hall.

This year’s theme, “Shaping What’s Next,” reflects the evolving role of rising communications professionals as strategic advisors, helping organizations navigate complexity, build trust and communicate with clarity. “Emerging leaders are expected to guide strategy and influence decisions, and the 2026 15 Under 35 Awards recognize those who demonstrate leadership, sound judgment and the ability to drive impact,” said Christina Kim, Co-Chair of the 2026 15 Under 35 Awards and a member of the 2025 15 Under 35 class. “This recognition highlights individuals who are helping define what comes next in the New York communications industry and beyond.”

“The future of our profession is being shaped right now by a new generation of leaders who are already operating with real responsibility and impact,” said Paul Cohen, President of PRSA-NY and CEO of Attention Comms. “The 15 Under 35 Awards are about identifying those individuals early – recognizing not just promise but performance – and spotlighting the people raising the bar for what great communications looks like.”

“15 Under 35 has always been a starting point rather than a finish line,” added Conor Douglass, fellow Co-Chair of the 2026 15 Under 35 Awards, and a 2025 15 Under 35 winner. “Entering its 11th year, it is a chronicle of how much the industry has innovated in the last decade. It's a reminder that PR leaders are at the forefront of everything shaping the future - culture, tech, social impact, and more.”

Nominations are open through July 10 here:

https://zealous.co/prsany/opportunity/15-under-35-prsa-ny-2026-big-apple-awards/

Organizations, colleagues and industry peers are encouraged to nominate young PR professionals in New York who are making a meaningful impact within their organizations and the broader communications profession. In addition to being honored at the Big Apple Awards gala, each winner will also win a one-year membership in PRSA-NY.

15 UNDER 35 CRITERIA

Candidates do not need to be PRSA or PRSA-NY members; however, nominees should demonstrate a commitment to advancing the profession and contributing to the communities they serve.

SUBMISSION PERIOD AND PRICING

15 Under 35 Nominations will be accepted between April 22 - July 10.

Only complete submissions will be considered.

Submission fee is $35 per entry.

Organizations may submit multiple eligible candidates, and self-nominations will be accepted.

JUDGING

Nominations will be reviewed and scored by senior-level PR professionals who dedicate their time to identifying and awarding the top candidates submitted. The judging panel is comprised of agency and in-house professionals representing a wide range of disciplines and expertise. Every effort is made to ensure nominees remain anonymous during the judging process, and special care is taken to ensure that all judges remain objective and impartial and are not assigned to review nominations that create a conflict of interest. Apply to serve as a judge here: forms.gle/Uy9wCCFsPVfUTBucA



2026 Sponsors

PRSA-NY is grateful for the support of its members and the broader PR community, and 2026 Big Apple Award sponsors Edelman , Hunter , Burson , 360PR+ , Truescope , Davis + Gilbert LLP , Anchin , The Museum of Public Relations , and Notified . To learn more about the awards and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.prsa-ny.org .

About PRSA-NY

Now entering its 78th year, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the country’s oldest, largest, and most prominent PRSA chapters. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY provides professional development, networking, mentoring, and recognition opportunities for communications professionals across agencies, corporations, nonprofits, government, and independent practice.

For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship programs, volunteer opportunities, podcast, and membership details, go to prsa-ny.org .

Press Contact:

Justine Mrsich, M.S., APR

justine.mrsich@outlook.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f78a2f-de29-4ff0-9fc5-801fc9c4ae91