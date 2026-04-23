Bitwave Enables Invoice-Linked, On-Chain Payments via Canton Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the all-in-one digital asset finance stack, has completed its payments integration with the Canton Network, enabling enterprises to execute payments directly against invoices through programmable, on-chain workflows. Instead of treating invoices, payments, and settlement as separate systems, Bitwave Payments now links them into a single transaction layer where each payment is cryptographically tied to its originating obligation to be automated, financed, or settled in real time.

Enterprise and institutional finance teams using Bitwave can now automate accounts payable, maintaining verifiable, privacy-enabled audit trail options such as on-chain invoicing and enterprise-grade infrastructure on the Canton blockchain.

The Disconnect of Traditional Payments and Cash Flow

Traditionally, payments, invoices, and cash flow are managed in disconnected systems within AR/AP and treasury workflows. This fragmentation introduces delays, manual overhead, and limited visibility into real-time financial position. Teams managing digital assets across multiple systems experience this operational friction even more acutely. Bitwave, utilizing the privacy features of the Canton Network, addresses this problem. With its Canton integration, Bitwave Payments unifies invoices, payments, and settlement into one fully auditable system, all encoded in smart contracts.

“What we’ve built here with Canton is a system where enterprises can pay and reconcile in a single, unified on-chain environment,” said Pat White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave.

“We’re now living in a world where institutional and enterprise finance teams can automate AP workflows and access liquidity faster, closing the gap between when revenue is earned and when cash is actually received,” concluded White.

How Bitwave and Canton Enable New Financial Workflows

By allowing participants to connect their own nodes and establish their own privacy settings, the Canton Network enables secure coordination between counterparties without exposing sensitive financial data. Bitwave Payments brings this capability to the enterprise and institutional end user, enabling direct transactions with counterparties in a private, secure environment for managing, approving, and reconciling invoices.

This capability enables:

Financial workflows for invoices, payments, and terms

Multi-party coordination without data leakage

Enabling enterprise adoption thanks to enhanced privacy and control





What Canton Uniquely Enables

These workflows depend on Canton’s ability to coordinate multi-party financial transactions while preserving data privacy. Unlike other public blockchains, Canton allows counterparties to share only the specific transaction data required for execution, making it viable for enterprise-grade financial operations involving invoices, on-chain payments, and receivables financing.

“Legacy payment workflows remain fragmented and inefficient,” said Eric Saraniecki, Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset. “This integration with Bitwave enables enterprises to programmatically settle on-chain to unlock working capital benefits without compromising privacy, control or compliance.”

Programmable Treasury Automation, Multi-Party Coordination, and Built-In Controls

The Bitwave Payments management system on Canton supports atomic payments with multiple participants, enabling coordination between counterparties. Bitwave provides permissioned access via whitelisting and flexible wallet integration across custodial and non-custodial providers.

Finance teams can automate complex payment workflows, including batch payments to multiple counterparties. Payments are executed directly against invoices on the blockchain, ensuring every transaction is cryptographically linked with its original financial obligation. This creates a built-in audit trail and eliminates the need for manual reconciliation between systems.

To sign up for Bitwave or see a demo of how Bitwave Payments works on the Canton Network, please visit https://bitwave.io/bitwave-canton-payments .

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the leading enterprise digital-asset finance platform, enabling organizations to manage, account for, and transact in digital assets. With Bitwave’s SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certified software, Bitwave is the market leader for crypto accounting, reconciliation and payment management software. Bitwave connects crypto payments, DeFi activity, and blockchain operations with existing ERP and accounting systems, empowering finance teams to operate confidently in the digital economy. Bitwave does not store, hold, move, transfer, transmit or exchange any currency or digital asset on behalf of others (customers or otherwise) or make payments on behalf of others. Bitwave does not offer digital wallets or have access to private wallet keys of others. Trusted by Fortune 500s and the finance industry’s leading enterprises and institutions, Bitwave simplifies digital asset tax, accounting, and payment workflows for global finance teams with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform. For more, visit bitwave.io.

​About the Canton Network

Canton is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. With participation from leading global financial institutions and network governance independently facilitated by the Canton Foundation, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

Media Contact:

Amy Kalnoki

Co-Founder & COO, Bitwave

marketing@bitwave.io