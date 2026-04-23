Teads to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ: TEAD), announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-497-9071 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8727. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and replay is 13759438. The replay will be available until May 21, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.teads.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of around 1700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com.

Media Contact

press@teads.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@teads.com

(332) 205-8999